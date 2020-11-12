Texas Speaker's race seems to be over almost before it began

The thought has occurred over the years that the race to be speaker of the Texas House of Representatives is not unlike the start of a Le Mans road race.
That is a race where the drivers are across the track from their cars when they start.
When the "go" sign is given, they run across the track, jump in their cars, and head out for a 24-hour race.
The race managers eventually quit that kind of scrambling running start several decades ago. They found that too many drivers would just jump in their cars and go -- without first strapping themselves in securely.
And too many drivers were getting killed.
In the House Speaker's race, the contestants still run across the track to start. But their vehicles are school buses.
Each driver is trying to attract as many of their fellow House members as possible, to jump on their bus, join in its effort, to win.
If their bus isn't all that attractive, or the start is sloppy, or the passengers figure out that there's not very many people on their team's bus, or they don't seem interested enough in the mission, they may bail out and go find a more popular bus.
And several other people could join them.
Eventually – maybe quickly, maybe longer – one of the buses will attract enough House members to their team that their driver becomes House speaker.
And then, they will join together to make the important decisions on where to take the bus, how to share the duties of keeping it operational and achieving success, and if necessary, sort out who gets the credit – and the blame – for what the bus's riders are able to do – or not do.
Out of that hopefully constructive ruckus comes someone who will be speaker, and hopefully have attracted enough good workers to the team to get the job of governing accomplished.
Texas State Representatives hoping to be speaker experience a not-uncommon feeling: while several felt called, just one got chosen.
And making that ambitious effort at team-building and actually accomplishing necessary things for the public are the reward – for the speaker, and the team, and hopefully, for everyone else.
This year, the House members had to wait until after Nov. 3 to see whether, and how much, the election would alter the 83-67 majority the Republicans had going in.
It appears that the partisan breakdown remained about the same. Republican State Rep. Dade Phelan of Beaumont said just after the election that he had well over a majority of House members backing him for speaker, including about 50 Republicans and 30 Democrats.
After waiting to see the outcome of the Nov. 3 election in the House, where Democrats had hoped to gain a total of nine seats to gain control of the 150-member body, it turned out that the voter flood they had been hoping for didn't occur.
Instead, the election left the chamber at just about the 83-67 Republican majority that they had going in.
The result was that the Democratic House members who had announced for the job hoping for a more favorable result, like long-timer Senfronia Thompson of Houston, found themselves part of the bartering game to get on the winner's train as soon as possible.
Rep. Richard Raymond, D-Laredo, says a special session should be called because Phelan is the presumptive speaker-to-be.
That would allow the House to have interim powers like the Senate, to work on state budget problems and the continuing problem of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Raymond said it would only be appropriate if outgoing House Speaker Dennis Bonnen agreed to step aside for the good of the House so it could move forward sooner than January.
George W. Bush Blesses Biden, Harris. . . . Although former President George W. Bush kept his powder dry during the presidential election this year, he stepped up to bless the elections of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said in a news release about his conversation with the new nominees.
.“The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans,” Bush said.“No matter how you voted, your vote counted.”
“President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated,” he said.
“The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”
—
