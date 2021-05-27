Texas must rethink its federal COVID relief allocation to public schools

On March 20, the United States Congress allocated $13.2 billion of federal funding to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). The United States Department of Education released these funds to state educational agencies (In Texas, the Texas Education Agency) to support school districts and charter schools in addressing the impact that COVID-19 on education.
The Department’s chosen methods for distributing funds to schools is to release them in three waves of funding—called ESSER I, II, and III—according to funding formulas in a section of a 1965 Act aimed at rectifying inequities in educational spending for schools in low-income neighborhoods. Though noble, the Department’s framework for distributing ESSER funds has a few pitfalls that Texas Education Agency officials and state policymakers must examine.
First, I want to make it clear that I believe in the virtues of Title I. I believe we should prioritize students with greater academic—and non-academic—needs. Because of Title I, the US has a rich history of making the American Dream a reality for many families that need this support the most. However, I do struggle with federal relief allocations that are so lopsided and bestow on a few districts huge sums of money. This is what Texas policymakers have inadvertently created and they must respond to develop a more equitable distribution formula for ESSER III funds for Texas schools.
Title I, Part A establishes four formulas for allocating funds to schools. The sum of these four formulas make up the school’s entire Title I allocation. A primary factor in each of the formulas is the percentage of low-income students a district serves. Districts serving at least 40 percent of their student body that meet the Department’s low income definition are allowed to operate district-wide programs that serve all children in their schools. Districts serving less than 40 percent of their student body as eligible for Title I are only allowed to use their allocation in schools meeting these levels of low-income concentration. If the aim is to resolve inequitable funding in schools, Title I supports this goal.
However, using Title I as the funding mechanism to address the impacts of COVID-19 causes some additional inequities that can be easily addressed if policymakers adjust ESSER III funds. There is not a single school in the world that has not felt the effects of COVID-19. To introduce an income-based variable to the funding mechanism presumes that COVID-19 did not affect districts serving middle-class and higher families.
I recognize that some scholars have argued that COVID-19 has affected low-income communities to a greater degree than middle-class and wealthier communities. Many parents in low income communities simply did not have the luxury to work remotely. For this reason, ESSER funds should support low-income communities. However, ESSER I and ESSER II funds have already accomplished this goal. ESSER III—over which Texas policymakers have control—should take into account a number of indicators more directly associated with COVID-19 response and recuperating lost learning through the now-infamous COVID-slide.
A deeper dive into the numbers articulates my concerns. Texas’ schools will receive a total of $11.1 billion in ESSER allocations. The average allocation to individual districts will be $9.5 million. However, 1,001 of Texas’ 1173 ISDs and charter schools—or 85% of school districts—will receive less than the average level of ESSER funding. This means that 172 of Texas’ largest, urban districts will receive 81% of these funds, leaving many mid-sized, small, rural, and suburban districts pleading for a more level playing field.
Montgomery ISD, for example, will receive $4.4 M in ESSER funds. On its face, this seems like a large amount of funds. But when one considers that we are a mid-sized district of 9,000 students—2,240 of which qualify as Title I eligible—I push back when I hear anyone label us a wealthy district. No school district that houses one in four of its students in low poverty lives as if it is a “wealthy” or “executive elite” district. This past year, we faced the same challenges many have, and we have done so by operating frugally, enforcing student health and safety protocols, and focusing on all students’ needs, regardless of their parents’ income.
COVID has forced us to make many difficult financial and academic decisions. These decisions are exacerbated by a school finance system that unfairly limits districts like Montgomery ISD; ones that are small or mid-sized and have even modest levels of property wealth. Considering that the top three school districts that will receive ESSER funds will receive over $1 billion in funding, others will find it hard to compete.
Montgomery ISD is included in the group of districts that serves less than 40% of its population who live below Title I’s low-income level, as are only 165 other Texas districts. These 166 districts are only receiving 0.5%—half of a percentage—of the available ESSER funds. Whereas the other 1,007 districts and charter schools can spend their allocated funds in any school they desire, these 166 districts must target efforts in their highest poverty schools further limiting districts’ capacities to truly address COVID-19’s impact on their communities.
Interesting patterns emerge when we examine how much ESSER funding will be allotted to schools according to the number of low-income students they educate. The average spending per pupil through ESSER funds is $2,143 per student. In comparison, Montgomery ISD will only be able to spend $506 per student. By targeting its efforts on Title I students, Montgomery can spend $2,002 per low-income student. While most districts in the state are not required to do so, if they only spent their funds on Title I students in an equitable manner—in the truest spirit of the act—they would be able to spend $3,295 per Title 1 eligible student. No matter how we look at these funds, there are clear winners and losers. If the goal is to address the impacts of COVID-19, a non-income-based funding system might be more beneficial—and appropriate
It has become unfashionable to show concern over the plight of districts with higher property wealth. Popular belief is that local tax revenues and state funding formulas will offset inequities in federal funding. Yet, Texas school finance laws penalize wealthier districts by requiring them to send a portion of their local tax collections to the state under recapture, which was recently rebranded in state law as “excess revenue.” House Bill 3 made tremendous improvements to the state’s system of funding, though these efforts were just the beginning and more improvements are needed.
Further compounding these matters, many of the districts that will reap the greatest benefit from ESSER remained closed to face-to-face instruction for a good portion of the current academic year or with low levels of face-to-face instruction. This allowed them to forgo costs of heating and cooling buildings, transportation, feeding students, counseling them through the pandemic, and other costs. Worse, a small number of charter schools that were not even open for operation or did not enroll students until this past semester received ESSER funds. If ESSER funds were intended to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on schools, supporting those that remained open and educating children throughout the pandemic ought to be the top priority.
In Montgomery ISD, 94% of students chose to engage in traditional, in-person learning during the 2020-21 school year—one of the highest rates in the state. We have continued to serve students while others shifted to remote learning and lost touch with students. Every one of MISD’s students have been accounted for throughout the pandemic and have received the same high quality, premier, A-rated education MISD has come to be known for.
For this reason, I urge Texas policymakers to consider augmenting the ESSER III funding to aid all districts in their recuperation of costs associated with COVID-19. Chief among these funding allocations for districts must be a consideration for those that have maintained high-levels of face-to-face instruction throughout the past academic year. These schools’ meritorious work across the past year warrants support they have not received in prior rounds of funding. Districts looking to support such enhancements should also work with local constituents and elected officials to persuade policy makers to enact such provisions in ESSER III. I also urge them to augment the funding allocation of those districts that received the lowest amounts of per pupil funds in ESSER I and II. A funding system that was based upon academic outcomes of what students have learned in the past year would allow districts that have already proven they are capable of combating the “COVID slide” to serve as examples for other districts. A non-income, merit-based approach to the final round of funding seems appropriate given the income-based focus of prior state and federal systems of funding. As TEA and policymakers determine their approach to ESSER III, I urge them to develop a truly equitable allocation of funding for Texas school districts and educators.
Matthew Fuller, Ph.D. is a professor and educational researcher as well as President of the Montgomery Independent School District.
