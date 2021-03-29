Texas prisons are in trouble. Chronic understaffing, crumbling facilities and malfunctioning safety equipment put the public, staff and inmates in harm's way. It's time to fix these problems.
For years, we’ve told legislators about the broken radios, the malfunctioning doors and the dangerous turnover that keeps our prisons understaffed and unprepared to respond in the event of a disaster. And for years, we’ve been told to wait or have been offered half solutions.
This year has been particularly hard for TDCJ and the public service workers staffing these facilities. We have lost 43 staff members to COVID-19 and thousands more have been sick. While battling the worst pandemic in 100 years in close quarters, often without the proper personal protective equipment, a second natural disaster hit, causing dangerous, unsanitary conditions that put our lives and the lives of inmates at risk.
Staff from around the state worked for days without adequate rest, broken windows let freezing air into facilities, and malfunctioning plumbing flooded cells and disabled toilets. These issues are not new, and after sacrificing our lives and safety through COVID-19 and the winter storm, we can’t wait any longer.
Over the last few years TDCJ has had historically high turnover and vacancy rate and without action from the legislature they will not improve. The current understaffing numbers are 4,300 vacancies, a 40% turnover rate at maximum-security units and a 29% turnover rate overall. These problems did not start today, but if we do not fix them today, we will continue to be unprepared for tomorrow's issues.
I am proud to be a correctional officer and am proud of the work that we have done to keep the state safe. But the problems facing TDCJ with not improve without legislative action. Addressing the inadequate pay, run down facilities and unfunded pension cannot wait another legislative session. Without action on these issues we’ll never be able to bring TDCJ facilities to full and safe staffing levels.
We need our legislators to take bold action this session and to stand with correctional staff to bring TDCJ to full staffing. Key to making this happen will be giving an across-the-board pay raise for all TDCJ employees, providing proper funding for the state pension system, adequately funding repairs and improvements to correctional facilities, distributing enough PPE for the staff to ensure our safety, and providing workers’ compensation protections for TDCJ staff who contract COVID-19.
These steps will ensure that we’re able to bring TDCJ to full staffing. The next time a natural disaster strikes, we will be able to serve our communities from a position of strength, with the resources we need to do our jobs and keep our communities safe.
Tanisha Woods is the president of Local 3920 chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for Texas Corrections.
