Texas Land Values Continue Rise
Back ten years ago, most East Texas land was selling for $1,000 an acre, or less. But this has changed drastically. The last year has been crazy. Land values across Texas have escalated in most regions. In the last few months lots of rural land has been put on the sales market.
Charles Gilliland, Texas A&M land economist, now says that statewide land prices are averaging $3,064 an acre. In parts of Texas near major cities, rural land is often priced at $10,000 an acre, or more. Prices are up considerably except for the Panhandle and South Plains. Buyers of rural land want scenic properties, with decent access to major cities. The mainly farm and ranch country in the Lubbock and Amarillo areas is not in as much demand as elsewhere in Texas. Most of the potential buyers are not as interested in raising cotton or grain—but hunting deer, quail and being gentlemen landowners.
How times have changed.
Those folks who have questions about gardening have a great asset in the horticulture pros at Texas A&M. For many years, they have published a gardening planting guide that shows optimum times for spring and fall planting dates. The guides are available at county agent offices and at most feed-seed stores locally. Also, the Texas A&M horticulture department has a wealth of gardening information on their website. Now all you need to do is till the ground, buy plants or seed and await harvest of quality produce!
Whether castrating bull calves is a paying proposition is not debatable. And neither is choosing a time to sell calves. Greg Goudeau , owner of the Navasota Sale Barn was a speaker at the recent Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course. He said to realize top dollar castration is a must. For example, if a 780 pound bull calf brings $1.05 a pound and a 780 pound steer sells for $1.25 a pound, that’s a $150 per head difference. Castration gives the producer the position of price maker—rather than price taker.
As for when to sell, Goodeau recommends avoiding the fall run. As a rule of thumb, he said do not sell your calves between Labor Day and Thanksgiving “The whole system is not set up to handle all those calves from everybody at one time. Calves that haven’t been weaned and are unvaccinated will take a real hit if sold in the fall runs.
—
Horace McQueen is a statewide columnist. He can be reached via email at horace7338@live.com.
