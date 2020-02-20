Texas and Super Tuesday

Okay, Texans. You get to help choose nominees for president the U.S. Senate, in either Democratic or Republican primary elections – but not both.
The actual primary election day is March 3, but early voting starts (started) Tuesday, Feb. 18 and lasts through Friday, Feb. 28.
In Texas, there is no prior registration by party. You signify which party you favor by voting in their primary election. Independents are free to vote in either party's primary, or wait until the general election in November.
If you vote in one party's primary March 3, or in early voting, you are limited to voting in likely May 26 runoffs in only that party. If you do not vote in the first primary, you are free to vote in either major party's runoff election.
And in the general election, you can vote for whomever you want, regardless of which primary you participated in.
The Libertarian Party will choose its nominees for the Nov. 3 election in their convention, April 16-19, in McAllen. (For convention details, and how to become a delegate, see conventioninfo@lptexas.org.)
The Democratic primary contests for president and the U.S. Senate are significantly more crowded than the Republican primary, because the incumbents in both those offices – Donald Trump and John Cornyn are Republicans, who are expected to win easily.
In the Democratic primary for president, there are 17 candidates on the ballot, compared to seven for the Republicans. For senate, Democrats have 12 candidates; Republicans have five.
In the Democratic senate primary, it's doubtful anyone will get a majority. That would bring a runoff between the top two, on May 26.
In the Democratic presidential primary, the percentages for each candidate will be reported. No candidate is likely to win a majority. But unlike the senate primaries, there will be no runoff.
The 149 delegates assigned to the 31 state senate districts will be divided from two to 10 delegates per district, based on their turnouts for Democrats in the 2016 presidential race and 2018 governor's race.
Candidates need at least 15 percent in a district to qualify for delegates, and 15 percent statewide to qualify for at-large delegates.
If after the primary elections no candidate has the 1,991 pledged delegates necessary to win the nomination outright, the winner will be chosen at the Democratic National Convention this summer – July 13-16 – in Milwaukee, WI.
The Republican convention is Aug. 24-27, in Charlotte, NC.
Here alphabetically are the candidates for president and senate:
(The seven who dropped out too late to be struck from the ballot are marked with an asterisk*.)
Democrats for president:
— Michael Bennet*
— Joseph R. Biden
— Michael R. Bloomberg
— Cory Booker*
— Pete Buttigieg
— Julián Castro*
— Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
— John K. Delaney*
— Tulsi Gabbard
— Amy Klobuchar
— Deval Patrick*
— Bernie Sanders
— Tom Steyer
— Elizabeth Warren
— Robby Wells
— Marianne Williamson*
— Andrew Yang*
Republicans for president:
— Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra
— Zoltan G. Istvan
— Matthew John Matern
— Bob Ely
— Donald J. Trump (Incumbent)
— Joe Walsh
— Bill Weld
(Democratic presidential candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is the son of Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra, who is on the Republican presidential ballot. Apparently, it's a stunt.)
Democrats for U.S. Senate:
— Chris Bell
— Michael Cooper
— Amanda K. Edwards
— Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
— Annie "Mama" Garcia
— Victor Hugo Harris
— Mary "MJ" Hegar
— Sema Hernandez
— D. R. Hunter
— Adrian Ocegueda
— Cristina Tzinztún Ramirez
— Royce West
Republican candidates for U.S. Senate:
— Virgil Bierschwale
— John Anthony Castro
— John Cornyn (Incumbent)
— Dwayne Stovall
— Mark Yancey
Bernie Sanders Passes Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren in Texas Poll. . . . U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders doubled his 12 percent support in October to 24 percent in the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, while Joe Biden went from 23 in October to 22 in February.
The field has changed somewhat since October. Beto O'Rourke, who got 14 percent then, wasn't included in the latest poll.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, spending way more on ads in Super Tuesday states than probably all other candidates combined, was added, and got 10 percent.
Here are candidates' numbers, with February percentages first, and October's in parentheses:
— Bernie Sanders – 24 (12)
— Joe Biden – 22 (23)
— Elizabeth Warren – 15 (18)
— Michael Bloomberg - 10 (NA)
— Pete Buttigeig - 7 (6)
— Andrew Yang – 6 (4)
— Amy Klobuchar – 3 (2)
— Tom Steyer – 3 (NA)
— Tulsi Gabbard – 2 (2)
A slight majority of Texans – 52 percent –said they would not vote for Trump. But in head-to-head competition with each of the Democratic candidates, Trump beat them all by single digits.
—
