It is amazing how uninformed the citizens of the United States are today.
I hear people agreeing with politicians that companies need to be taxed more. How funny is that, as companies do not pay taxes they only collect them, only people pay taxes? Wait a minute you say, companies have a corporate tax they have to pay.
That is true but who really pays that tax? YOU DO!! Here is why. A company has to set its price so its produce is affordable to a buyer but so that company also makes a profit. Pretty simple right? Let’s say a company has a price on their product that weights 16 oz. for $5.00. Consumers will pay the $5.00 and the company makes a profit, very good. Consumer is happy and company is happy.
Now the government decides to place a 10 % tax on the corporation for each unit it sells. So now the people are happy the corporation is being taxed at a higher rate, they deserve it because they are making money, a bad thing. So the company has a choice either lose money or go out of business. However they have another choice, what about just passing the tax on to the consumer. So instead of selling their product for $5.00 they raise their price to $5.50.
Wait a minute, what about a better idea, that if they only put 12 oz. of their product in the package instead of 16oz. So their cost per unit has gone down but they still make the same profit. Now everyone is happy. The consumer still gets their product for $5.00, even though they are getting less per unit, and they are happy that the business is being taxed more. So lets see who the loser is here, the government gets their taxes, the company still makes the same profit, and you the consumer will end up paying the extra .05 cents per package one way or the other. Remember when many products were 16oz. are now 12oz, such as bacon and crackers, or sugar which use to be a 5 lb. bag is now 4 lbs., now you know why.
The government knows full well that you the consumer will end up paying the tax they impose on almost any company but they also know that most citizens are happy when a tax is placed on someone else.
Remember companies collect the taxes, individual’s pays taxes.
