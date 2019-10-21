We have a choice during early voting and on November 5th to vote yes for the formation of ESD 3. It's in our hands. This is a life-saving message. The best aspect of human nature is represented by those who step in to help others in need. These are our neighbors who volunteer at Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie VFDS. All of us will benefit directly from the formation of ESD 3. It will allow our volunteers to get much needed equipment, training, a 24-hour manned station and the strong possibility of an EMS Station as in New Waverly.
We can achieve this if we put our hearts and minds together and act. There is nothing more comforting than the sound of a siren coming for your loved one in a timely manner. Please vote yes for ESD3.
