Summertime progress seen throughout the city

Summertime is upon us, Sam Houston University students are at home, we’ve been blessed with an abundance of rain for our flowers and yards and “Home Sweet Huntsville” continues to grow and prosper. Aren’t you glad you live here? I feel that I sometimes don’t appreciate enough what we have in our community, so I must stop, look around, think and thank God for where I am. I hope you feel the same. We all have a lot to be thankful for.
The city is in the budget process which will conclude sometime in late September, so we are prepared for the Fiscal Year 2020. As our tax base continues growing, we feel confident at the city that the tax rate for 2020 will once again be lowered. I would remind all our citizens that the tax rate for the city is one piece of your tax bill, and the other piece is derived by the Walker County Appraisal District.
We have made special efforts this year to look at providing more assets for our historic downtown area, street improvements and most importantly our staff, with additional efforts being made to bring our public safety personnel up to a competitive rate. Our staff and finance director Steve Ritter are working very hard to conclude the budget. Thank you, Steve, for all your hard work for the citizens of Huntsville. The city is most fortunate to have you on the team.
Our current council is going through the budget presentations and I am very grateful for the council team. I can assure the citizens that we too are taxpayers and obtain city services, making us very attuned to how the money is spent and how the services are provided. I firmly believe that each council member wants what is best for our city and are united behind that effort.
Transfer station
A short follow-up on the status of the transfer station is in order. As you know, the facility handles all the refuse and then transports it to area landfills and was rebuilt three years ago. After the first year of operations, we began experiencing some failures in the concrete areas. After nearly a year of documentation, and discussions with the contractor, we are moving towards a successful settlement with all involved. Stay tuned, as the Council will take up this issue at its meeting on July 16. I can assure the citizens of Huntsville that their investment in our transfer station will be resolved.
Activity in Huntsville
Activity in Home Sweet Huntsville is amazing. How many people were able to go to the grand opening of the new Boys and Girls Club? It was amazing. What a great example of a citizen-backed effort for our children. The grand opening of the new Toyota dealership was also an amazing event.
New construction everywhere seems to dominate our landscape. I believe the latest count is that we currently have about 120 million in commercial construction underway in our city. I was able to attend the Asia American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) meeting which they recently held in Huntsville. Over 50 percent of the hotel ownership in America is part of the AAHOA. The Patel family in Huntsville are very active in the association and invited me to be a part.
Annexation
The council is involved in an annexation process which will bring about 7,000 acres into the city and at the same time expand our extraterritorial jurisdiction. This is being done partly because the state of Texas has changed the rules on annexation and our process places us under the state deadline for implementation, but it is mainly being done to protect the sovereignty of our city, to bring areas that have city services into the city, and to protect the city’s ability to have some control on future growth.
We are currently in great financial shape and this is not being done with the thought of producing additional revenue today. Our council will do what they believe to be the right and correct thing for our citizens. Councilmember Joe Rodriguez reminded me of how we arrive at difficult decisions with the following quote: “Maybe the most difficult and important sacrifice is having to look beyond individual concerns or maybe even a personal preference to achieve community-wide benefits.” Our council tries its best to make these decisions.
School update
I congratulate our new school superintendent, Dr. Sheppard, on the advances made at Huntsville Independent School District. Thank you, Dr. Sheppard, for all you have done this first year and what you are continuing to do. The city is with you and your staff. The task is all important.
Hospital update
Another item I would like to discuss with our citizens is a rather lengthy item and I will just try to cover my basic thoughts since this item could take up an entire Mayor’s Corner.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital has received and continues to receive a fair amount of negative press. Some may be justified as we look at where we are today. Since I came out of a commercial world, I perceive the summation of our current situation as poor management on several fronts. This can be corrected.
Our hospital needs a substantial capital infusion to bring it to a first-class facility. This infusion has attempted to be made by selling the hospital to some “deep pocket” group. To date, this hasn’t worked and what we are now expecting is a group to step in and manage the hospital.
We will be facing some dramatic changes at our hospital, the worst of which would be to close the facility. I adamantly oppose any effort to close our hospital, unless the closing is immediately followed by a reopening. The citizens of Walker County (and the surrounding counties that depend on our hospital), TDCJ, Representative Bailes, Congressman Brady, the school district and all others that depend on our hospital should stand ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure proper management of our hospital and capitalize it where needed.
The hospital is in the business of saving lives and ensuring that you and I have access to health care. What greater calling is there? We have professional health care personnel in Huntsville that we must keep and encourage new ones to come. I personally received the utmost care and attention as an outpatient at the hospital recently. I can’t imagine any citizen of Huntsville not wanting to keep our hospital. Sure, we can all go to Conroe, Houston or College Station for specialized care and we should, but that does not in any way negate our need for Huntsville Memorial Hospital. More to come.
Ok, I’m off my soapbox and want to close by saying how grateful I am to be representing the greatest city in Texas and the greatest group of citizens anywhere. My wife and I are truly residents of “Home Sweet Huntsville” – which celebrated is 184th Birthday on Friday, July 12, 2019. Happy Birthday, Huntsville!
See you around town!
Your mayor, Andy Brauninger
