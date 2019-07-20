Summer gardening is not for sissies.

There is nothing like an East Texas summer to separate the seasonal gardeners from the “die hards”. The heat and humidity have been sweltering, but if we pace the work correctly and follow the “siesta method” ( not being in the sun from 1-4pm) we can keep our landscape, and ourselves, looking the best.........without a heat stroke. The following tips and topics should help you do just that......
Irrigation – Ensure new plants, installed in the past 6 months are being watered heavily 3x week and plants such as azaleas, camellias, and non- drought hardy plants are being watered 4x a week. Container grown plants and hanging baskets will be almost daily to every other day. The rains have departed and the heavy moisture is no longer in the soil, so please keep that in mind, and watch your landscape for signs of stress and drought. Gardens and fruit trees still in production will need 1.5” of irrigation a week during the heat of the summer.
Is the plant too wet or not enough? We hear this question often, leaves will curl up when water stressed from drought and the leaf curl is the plants way of lessening transpiration or water loss through the leaves. An over watered plants will have leaves that curl down with brown edges. Limp, black leaves, especially in house plants are signs of too much water. Always ensure indoor plants are allowed to drain and the water does not stand in a water tray.....if so, the plant will reabsorb water it does not need, and this will show as brown tips, brown edges on leaves, “stinky” soil, and soil gnats with appear. Soil Gnats are harmless but a real nuisance in a house.
Weeds – If weeds were money, we would all be rich! Summer landscapes are definitely not weed poor in East Texas, and mine is no exception. To keep weeds at a manageable level, use a generic pre- emergent every 60 days. Do not buy into the old mantra “ only use a pre-emergent in early spring”......maybe if we lived in Wyoming with a 90 day growing season! In South East Texas we have a 10 month growing season and an application every 60 days is highly recommended. You will never notice this product work, but you will certainly know when it has “wore off”.....nutgrass and broadleaf weeds will appear overnight. My favorite go to for price and level of coverage is Hi Yield, with dimension......same as preen without the price and gives you three times the coverage, but does not contain fertilizer.
Fertilizer – What needs to be fertilized in summer?........ Everything that blooms or produces a crop. The heavy spring and early summer rains, leached nutrients from the soil, especially iron and this appears in “limey colored foliage”. It is very noticeable in roses, perennials, gardenias, azaleas, and camellias. If you a looking for an easy liquid go to as a boost, try medina hasta gro, a 6-12-6, and organic. A foliage application will rejuvenate lackluster plants. Patio plants, container plants, and hanging baskets, should be fertilized every 30 days with fast release fertilizer or every 90 with time release fertilizer. My favorite is osmocote. Osmocote is a slow release 14-14-14 and its great on everything.....except hibiscus. Hibiscus are there own special group and require a low phosphorous content ( second number). So....fertilizers, such a miracle grow and super bloom, can kill hibiscus is used repeatedly.
Summer Color - Most of my plants have died from the heat, what can I grow for color now?
The list of Texas heat lovers is almost endless. If relentless west sun IS your landscape, consider purslane, portulaca (moss rose), Angelonia, periwinkle, begonias, coleus, sedum, knock out roses, drift roses, plumbago, bottle brush, dwarf oleander, perennial hibiscus, and the list continues.
If you have deep shade, but love texture, color and variety, but need it to be tough and low maintenance, consider: aucuba japonica, Japanese aralia, split leaf philodendrum, foxtail fern, river fern or hosta.
Hanging Baskets – Spring purchased hanging baskets, will benefit from 1⁄2 to 2/3 sun and a “hair cut”. Prune the “ratty” looking petunias, calibrochias, and other annual basket, around the rim of the pot, and cut the top back to 6”. Fertilize and keep watered 3-4x a week. You will have a new “looking” basket in 3-4 weeks.....like magic!
Summer gardening can be similar to boot camp at your favorite spa. It rids your body of impurities through sweat, builds endurance, builds muscle, controls weight gain, and is mentally clarifying.....it is a wonder everyone is not doing it! Just a bit of humor, but it is true.
Happy Gardening
