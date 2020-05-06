Successful marriages don't just happen -- Part 1

It was John Gray who wrote that men are from Mars and women from Venus. He was described as having earned degrees in Meditation and had taken a correspondence course in psychology. Not bad, although I wonder about that “degrees in meditation” statement. The world is full of surprises these days.
Frankly, I think men are from Home Depot and women are from Victoria’s Secret. Or one could say, “Men are from Bass Pro Shop and women are from Bed, Bath and Beyond”.
We are expected to know this about our gender identification so it is surprising to learn the divorce rate is so high and the emotional toll, especially on children, so appalling.
How many parents teach their children how to be good marriage partners, starting with being good ones themselves? Toss in the modern say mindset that from the day the marriage vows are spoken, there is entitlement to happiness, gratification and self-actualization not to mention the ability to eat out in restaurants as often as desired, a well-paying job, a nice house, two cars and new furniture! An expectation that almost guarantees dissatisfaction, frustration and dissention.
My generation has to accept some of the blame for this, even though oddly enough we were not guilty of holding those same ideas of what marriage should be. But we were guilty of wanting things to be easier for our children than it had been for us, when it was partly because we struggled for years to achieve a desired comfort level that our marriages remained intact. To some extent. Sadly our kids came away with the idea that they should have immediately what it took their parents years to achieve.
Parents should teach children to select their life partner for attributes such as willingness to work, innate kindness, caring respectfulness and willingness to love and honor parents and siblings. The willingness to work will ensure the security of a home, the innate kindness needs no explanation. And if a young man or woman shows love and respect for parents and siblings, that person will show love and respect to their spouse. That should not be a difficult concept to teach our young. More concern is shown for what our dogs, cats, horses and cows mate with than how our children choose their life partners.
During my professional life I would occasionally be asked for an opinion about a prospective marriage partner or about a marriage in trouble. One I remember so well was a young colleague who came to my office to tell me she was getting married.
I asked, “Do you like him”? She gave me a strange look, and replied, “I love him!”
“I didn’t ask if you loved him, of course you love him, I asked if you liked him?”
She was quiet for a moment and said “Yes, I like him. Why did you ask me that?”
“Is he kind and caring to his parents and his brothers and sisters? Does he have a goal in life? Does he have a bad temper? Do your really like him as a person?”
It appeared to be the first time she had ever weighed him in the balance of such criteria. I shared my opinion that physical attraction can carry a marriage about three years and then if the two marriage partners haven’t learned to really like each other, the marriage can unravel like a knitted sock.
Known to slip into advice mode rather effortlessly (oh I can’t help it!!), those who ask my advice, get it. On the other hand, if you want to give me advice, I will give it. This mind set may come with age, or perhaps it is kept under control until some wayward endocrine within the body gives sneaky subliminal permission to speak your mind.
Strong marriages don’t just happen, they take a determined effort on the part of both partners to make them work. Even though people can falter and fail their partner, great effort and forgiveness can save and revive a marriage.
I think there are only a few justifications for divorce: physical abuse of course is a major one. I did not list the others because, unless the behavior is prolonged and repetitive, try forgiveness and making an effort to work it out. Of course there are always exceptions to that route. If because of misbehaviors one turns up with gonorrhea, syphilis, genital herpes and head lice, skip counselling and kick the stinker out!
