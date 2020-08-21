Certainly everyone should be happy to see the new stamped brick sidewalks in the downtown area as well as other enhancements but it seems very strange that the persons who have invested more time and money to preserve the Main Street corridor between the college and downtown have been totally left out of the alleged "consensus building".
So it was somewhat of a shock to read Tuesday's Item to learn about "an updated comprehensive plan" that we should certainly have been included in helping to develop, keeping in mind that we also own a historic building on the south side of the square.
Forty-six years ago, after returning to Huntsville after my military service in Italy, my wife and I embarked on a plan to protect and preserve the remaining historic buildings in Huntsville that hadn't been bulldozed and replaced with tacky metallic structures that have seriously damaged the aesthetic and historic beauty of Huntsville.
The 1844 George Washington Rogers House was the most important and most endangered structure after the death of its owner, Don O. Baird, in 1978. By 1982 I had convinced his widow to sell the house to us so that it could be saved from demolition.
Subsequently, over the course of many years we were able to acquire the last of twelve historic buildings on Main Street between 14th and 16th Streets. That was in 2010 when we were finally able to purchase the Josey-King Mansion that now houses our Museum of Texas Art. The college "master plan" called for it to be demolished and become a parking lot.
Our goal was to create a pedestrian friendly corridor between the college and downtown so that students and townspeople alike could enjoy the stroll through what has become our Museum District. And yes, we are concerned about public safety and have asked that the released prisoners be provided with a nice and comfortable bus station on prison property rather than releasing them to wander around downtown which makes some people uncomfortable and thus less likely to spend money in our downtown shops.
The Via Fillungo in our Provincial Capital of Lucca, is just such a street where throngs of Luccans and tourists are able to take their evening passeggiata which has made it the commercial hub of the city.
For 40 years now, I have asked the Chamber of Commerce to please enlarge the Fair on the Square to include our Museum District, but to no avail. In addition we have applied for "Hot Funds" in order to bring both artists and tourists to Huntsville by having at least an annual Art Fair on Main Street which unfortunately had its name changed to University Avenue. Of course that idea was shot down as have most of our efforts to enhance Huntsville as a tourist destination by having enough to see that folks would spend the night thus putting "heads in beds" as required for the use of Hot Funds.
It is quite disconcerting that very few people are even aware that our "world class" museums even exist or that they contain the world's largest collection of both 19th century handmade Texas furniture and Texas stoneware. We do not believe in charging admission into any museum in the world and when I do encounter and invite visitors into our museums they are totally overwhelmed and amazed by the hundreds of works of art and antiques that include two of the chairs Sam Houston sat in while whittling on the square or Margaret Lea Houston's dining table.
When the city planned to replace the sidewalk on the east side of Main Street in our Historic District, we offered to pay the difference between plain ugly white concrete and stamped brick. The morning that the construction was to begin, two members of the oligarchy vetoed our offer and the sidewalk is not pretty like it could have been.
I had begged the city to replace the extremely dangerous sidewalk in front of the "African" Museum with handicap friendly stamped brick so that my handicapped wife could visit the museum in her wheelchair, especially considering the fact that she paid for half of the restoration expenses and for half of the artifacts and art on display, but that request was apparently to no avail.
We were constructing handicap friendly public sidewalks at our personal expense even before the American's With Disabilities Act of 1990 and when we constructed stamped brick sidewalks along 19th Street we were threatened with arrest for violating the city codes that allegedly prohibited beautiful sidewalks.
Perhaps before the Grim Reaper takes me to my final destination, Huntsville will someday be blessed with leaders who may have our same vision for Huntsville as once again becoming the beautiful and historic "Renaissance City" of our dreams.
