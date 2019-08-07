Stochastic terrorism, truth and the El Paso violence

Much of the analysis of the horrible mass killing by a lone gunman in El Paso recently centers on the concept of Stochastic Terrorism. The term depicts a terrorist act, in an atmosphere conducive to violence, without a direct link between the perpetrator and the assumed inciter of the violence. Holders to this theory blame President Trump’s allegedly racist remarks as the inciter of the violence, with ceasing of those remarks and tighter gun laws the solution. This essay argues instead that the solution lies in a reason-based definition of Truth.
The accusation of Trump as the inciter of the violent act centers on his public statements lamenting the overflow of illegal aliens into our southern border. It is alleged that his criticism is racist, as its focus is solely on the race of most of the illegals. The argument, however, ignores the underlying context of the president’s remarks. That context includes such items as loss of national identity without the traditional measures integrating legal immigrants into our language, system of government and culture, along with awarding illegals free medical, schooling and the like. It also ignores the consequent influx of ancient diseases raising fears of a new plague.
Similarly, the rush to firmer gun laws fails to address the underlying context of the stated problem: How would stricter gun laws reduce the alleged racism inherent in the culture?
Both of these alleged causes of the problem of violence then, are set against a frame work featuring racism. Indeed, it appears, at this writing, that the killer’s own manifesto confirms the racism charge. However, to repeat, should Trump change his rhetoric and gun laws be instituted would this fundamentally change the divisive cultural atmosphere?
If not, the focus should shift to a deeper analysis, the definition of Truth: In our culture, the Biblical foundation of truth as absolute, inherent in the concept of inalienable rights, has yielded to the concept inherent in pluralism of truth as relative. For rights to be inalienable, truth must be absolute. In pluralism, truth is a power game, the result of a bargaining process between mostly racially or sexually defined groups. As postmodernist elites describe it, “Truth is whatever one can get away with” which leaves the outcome to the most determined group. To deny such is to be ostracized as “politically incorrect,” an infidel to the new “religion of irrationality.”
Thus, are framed definitions of right and wrong, with racism the primary call to cow an opponent. Furthermore, to be factual presupposes truth as absolute. Hence relative truth releases racism from its anchor in the “historical fact” of slavery, leaving racism subject to multiple contexts and definitions each equally valid.
Finally, relative truth leaves no firm foundation for a fact-based system of law. Therefore, law and the constitution are whatever the strongest say they are, at any given time. Even should the President cease his remarks and strict gun laws are passed, with truth as relative, the power game would continue. The cultural atmosphere of division and violence would remain the same.
