Stephen F. Austin: Visionary of Texas Education

While Mirabeau Lamar is credited with being the father of education in Texas, surely Stephen F. Austin should be considered the grandfather.
Given current issues over the proper environment of education in Texas and beyond, it is instructive to view excerpts of Stephen Austin’s ideas on the subject and finally how his views compared to those of other Texas Revolutionaries.
Let’s begin with Austin’s view of the proper political culture for a free and prosperous society: “A nation can only be free, happy and great in proportion to the virtue and intelligence of the people; the dissemination of useful knowledge and of the arts and sciences is therefore of primary importance to national liberty and prosperity.”
In a like manner Austin wrote that “Despotic Governments have endeavored to keep the minds of the people in darkness by prohibiting the introduction of books prescribed for their liberal principles.”
Austin sought to implement a quality education on as broad a level as possible even in the environment in Texas pregnant with limitations. Among those was the great distance between the early settlements without a viable transportation system connecting them. Then there was the ever-present danger of Indian depredations. Furthermore, there was a dearth of qualified teachers. Austin sought to compensate for these difficulties by admitting to his colony only people of quality. Let’s view a few excerpts from his written requirements:
No one will be received as a settler, or even be permitted to remain in the country longer than is absolutely necessary to prepare for a removal who does not produce the unequivocal and satisfactory evidence of unblemished character, good Morals, sobriety, and industrious habits ... no frontiersman who has no occupation than that of a hunter will be received-no drunkard, nor gambler, nor profane swearer, idler nor a man against whom there is even probable grounds of suspicion that he is a bad man.
Then Stephen Austin described the ultimate penalty for those of ill repute or actions.
Those who are rejected on grounds of bad character will be immediately ordered out of the Country and if the order is not obeyed, they will be sent off under guard and their property seized and sold to pay the expenses, and should forcible resistance be made by them, the guard will be ordered to fire on and kill them.
Indication that Austin’s views were widespread in early Texas comes from a statement in the Texas Declaration of Independence, March 2, 1836, “unless a people are educated and enlightened it is idle to expect continuance of civil liberty, or the capacity for self-government.”
Stephen F. Austin and the molders of early Texas were of a profound character and disposition.
