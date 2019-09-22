Stealing homes through forgery

Editor’s Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
It wasn’t the first time Ivan Urbina had bought a house. The closing seemed perfectly normal, except that the previous owner’s furniture had not been moved out. “I thought it was strange,” Urbina remembered.
Things were to get only stranger. A few days later, a man came up the driveway with a deed to the house and the keys to the front door. The house, the man said, had been stolen and sold to Urbina with a fraudulent deed– a legal document available at any office supply store.
Think this couldn’t happen to you? Well it could. And with the soaring values in real estate, it is happening at an alarming rate. You can think technology and the internet for some of this. Another contributing factor is the trend to use a title company not located in your home county or the county were the property is located.
Fraud and forgeries have always been around, but with the increase in property values and availability of information from the County Clerks’ offices through the internet, situations like Mr. Urbina’s are happening at an alarming rate.
Even the most careful search of the public records may not reveal forgery of a deed. This is due to the fact that criminals can pull the deed records from online in many cases. Then it is simply a matter of forging the real property owner’s signature. Because most people do not make it a habit to check the title to real estate they own, these problems could go undetected.
If you are purchasing property, there is something you can do to protect your investment: make sure you close through a title company and get an owner’s policy of title insurance.
Owner’s title insurance protects you against financial loss caused by covered title risks. The title insurer, without expense to you, will defend you against an attack on the title to your property as insured. If the attack is successful, the title insurer will indemnify you against the defined financial loss up to the policy limit. A small, one-time premium provides you with this valuable protection.
If forgery is not uncovered when you purchase or sell your property, then you could find yourself in an expensive and time consuming lawsuit. A title insurance policy, issued by your local title company, insures that matters like Mr. Urbina’s have been diligently researched.
This brings me to another point. If you are refinancing your property, your lender is going to require you to purchase a mortgagee’s title policy. You, the borrower, are paying for the cost of this policy. Therefore, you should be able to choose where you close and who provides that insurance. Do not let the lender force you to use a title company that is not located in your county. Instead, insist on using a local title company that is familiar with the property, people and community in which you live.
Many lenders are contacting people by phone, email or snail-mail to entice them to refinance. They promise low closing costs and even that they can Fed Ex the closing documents to them for signing. They never mention your right to choose the title company. When the lender is questioned about the title company, they often tell the borrower “we have a relationship with a national title company” or “we must use brand X.” Fact is you are paying for it, you have the right to choose who closes the file and issues the title insurance.
You have a very two good title companies here in Walker County, Huntsville Abstract and Title and Walker County Title. The fact is even if some out of town title company handles the file they have to have a title company here in Walker County do the title search, often the slowest part of the process outside the financing.
When buying or selling a home or real property, it is often the largest single investment a person or couple make. Therefore, you should seek the assistance of a local real estate agent, attorney and title company before making your investment.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com
