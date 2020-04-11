Social distancing, curfews, face masks, plastic gloves, "office of emergency management reports and a general population concern over the coronavirus has changed the lifestyle of #HomeSweetHuntsville.
We are all looking forward to an environment free of the coronavirus threat. But for now, all our citizens must exercise safety precautions to stop the spread of the virus. Stay Home to Stop the Spread. Rest assured that between the daily briefings of the president, the governor, our own emergency response teams and our heroes in the medical professions, we will overcome this difficult time. We must each do our part to stay informed and exercise all the safety instructions given to us.
I want to give proper recognition to our emergency response management group headed by Walker County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis, County Judge Danny Pierce, Governor Greg Abbott, and Public Health Officer Dr. Darrel Wells. Huntsville Emergency Coordinator Adam Winningham has embraced his new duties and should be recognized for all his hard work. City staff is also to be commended in keeping the essential services for our citizens running and coordinating our own emergency response group with the county. Thanks also to Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Sherry Pegoda for her daily reports from the emergency response group.
As your mayor, I am so proud of the way citizens and management personnel have responded. Please continue to pray for the safety of our medical professionals, those who have lost loved ones, and that God will give us a cure for the virus. I look forward to the day when our lifestyle can resume some form of normalcy.
On a different front, your mayor has just completed his stem cell replacement treatment and I am feeling fine. My new immune system will continue to build over the next few months but until then, I must be careful about any infections that may come my way. Your prayers and concerns for my health have been overwhelming and I thank God for all of you.
Progress in our city continues, despite the virus. Our new police station is taking shape as well as our new fire station downtown. Architects are reviewing our city hall renovations and our new service center. The water and wastewater portion of the bond issue is nearly complete, and we will be celebrating the completion of that proposition very soon. Also, we will be seeing the development of a new subdivision on Hwy. 75 North in the near future.
The city council will be meeting via teleconference until the virus allows us to resume normal operation. Thanks goes to our City Secretary Brenda Poe for her efforts as well as our information technology staff for making this possible. Please contact Ms. Poe at 936-291-5413 or CitySecretary@HuntsvilleTX.gov to learn how the public can continue to participate in our city council meetings. Special thanks to Mayor Pro Tem Joe Rodriguez, who has done a superb job filling in for me as I addressed my health issues.
In closing, I ask the citizens to keep up the good work in observing all the preventative measures for stopping the spread of this virus. We depend on each other. We will get through this. My wife, Marlene, and I thank you for making Huntsville such a great place to live, work, and play. We love you.
—
Any Brauinger is the mayor for the city of Huntsville. He can be contacted at abrauninger@huntsvilletx.gov.
