With recent hurricanes hitting the gulf, we remind everyone to stay aware in case of a weather event.
Our area was fortunate enough to stay out of the path of Hurricane Laura, because we know all too well the damage that a dangerous hurricane can bring. Three years ago the region was destroyed when Hurricane Harvey brought over two feet of rain, resulting in widespread damage that we are still recovering from.
The Huntsville Item will continue providing updates on social media and our website during threatening storms. But you don’t need to rely on just us for your weather alerts.
Television stations in Southeast Texas are famous for their storm coverage and provide live updates.
Walker County’s Emergency Management Office provides updates through its Facebook pages as the employees track and prepare in the event of catastrophic damage.
Several weather apps are available that provide live updates and alerts.
While relying on devices and technology for severe weather alerts, make sure yours is properly charged to last a while in case the power goes out.
There are several ways to stay notified during severe weather and it could save lives.
It’s also better to take more precautions prior to the storms coming in than to be caught unprepared when they hit.
Texans are used to severe weather and grow accustomed to living with destructive events during hurricane season.
Businesses, schools and individuals often do well to take precautions ahead of time — and should continue to do so, because being forced to cover all the bases in a frantic manner can lead to deadly mistakes.
We need to take Mother Nature seriously and stay alert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.