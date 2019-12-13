State Rep. Rick Miller's "Asian" comment about GOP opponents ends re-election bid

Sometimes, what someone says about a politician can have an effect on the politician's career. Sometimes, that someone is the politician.
That happened rather rapidly to Republican State Rep. Rick Miller of Sugarland, after he referred to two Republican primary opponents as "Asian."
Unlike troubled House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, who has grudgingly said he won't seek re-election to the House in 2020 after comments he made in a private meeting about ousting fellow Republican House members became public -- they turned out to have been secretly recorded -- Miller's problem comments were in an interview with the Houston Chronicle about his re-election.
Speaking of Jacey Jetton, a former GOP chairman in rapidly demographically changing Fort Bend County, Miller said "He's a Korean. He has decided because, because he is an Asian that my district might need an Asian to win. And that’s kind of racist in my mind, but anyway, that’s not necessary, at least not yet.”
(Jetton's mother was born in Seoul, South Korea, but his father's family goes back seven generations in Texas.)
Leonard Chan“jumped in probably for the same reason,” Miller told Chronicle reporter Andrea Zelinski, of another candidate for the 26th District seat.
“I don’t know, I never met the guy. I have no idea who he is," Miller said of Chan, a Houston Fire Department analyst. "He has not been around Republican channels at all, but he’s an Asian.”
That was Monday evening, Dec. 2. The next morning, Gov. Greg Abbott revoked his Oct. 15 endorsement of Miller's re-election.
Abbott spokesman John Wittman called Miller's comments“inappropriate and out of touch with the values of the Republican Party.”
“In light of Rep. Miller’s comments, the governor is withdrawing his endorsement,” Wittman told the Texas Tribune.
In endorsing Miller, the governor had called him a “strong, principled conservative who has represented the people of Fort Bend County with integrity.”
That endorsement withdrawal marked an exception to the governor's plan to endorse every Republican House member seeking re-election.
And, Fort Bend County's current Republican Party chair, Linda Howell, suggested Miller consider dropping his re-election bid, to“allow a candidate that fully embraces and respects diversity in candidates and office holders to fill this important seat.”
Miller wasted no time in honoring her wish. He issued a statement calling his words the day before to the Chronicle “insensitive and inexcusable,” and said he would withdraw from his race for a fifth term in the Texas House.
“My comments were not made with malice nor do they reflect who I am or who I strive to be,” Miller said in a statement.
“I want to publicly apologize to Jacey, Leonard and my constituents and friends who have put their trust in me through the years," Miller said. "I do not want to be a distraction for my party or my constituents, and therefore I have decided not to seek re-election.”
That same day, State Comptroller Glen Hegar, who used to represent the area in the House and then the Senate, endorsed Jacey Jetton for the House seat.
"I have seen Jacey Jetton’s leadership in our party and the local community," Hegar said in a statement. "As Chairman of the Fort Bend County Republican Party, Jacey broke fundraising records, paid off the party’s debt, and helped achieve record turnout in a midterm election.
"Jacey has worked hard to build relationships of trust throughout this growing and diverse county, and unite people behind shared conservative values of family, freedom, and opportunity."
Miller, 74, has represented the 26th District in Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston, since first elected in 2012.
In a four-person GOP primary, he led into a runoff, which he won. In the 2012 general election, he got 63% to Democrat Vy Nguyen’s 37% -- a margin of 26%.
Miller has had no primary opposition since – until this race.
In 2014, Miller's general election margin jumped to 39.4 percent. But in 2016, his win over Democrat Sarah DeMarchant was down to 15.7 percent.
In a 2018 re-match with DeMarchant, Miller's edge had dropped to 4.8 percent. And Democrat Beto O'Rourke topped Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz by 2 percent in the district.
DeMarchant is one of four Democrats running in District 26 in 2020, which the Democrats have targeted for takeover, trying to gain at least the nine seats they need to take over the Texas House.
In the rapidly changing demographics of the district, projected population breakdowns are rapidly out of date.
Recent ballpark figures are that 42% of the district's residents are white, 28% Asian, 17% Hispanic, and 11 % black.
Dozens of different languages are spoken, and more than 40 percent of the people speak a language other than English at home.
—
Contact Dave McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.