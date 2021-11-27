SRT remembers Henderson King Yoakum

Henderson King Yoakum, family man, adventurer, military officer, statesman and author of a classic treatise on Texas History, will be remembered at his gravesite in Huntsville’s Oakwood Cemetery on the 30th of November. His grave lies near that of his grand friend, Sam Houston.
On the Henderson marker inscribed, in part, are the following words: “In testimony of the high appreciation of his character as a man, his usefulness as a citizen, and his ability as a lawyer. “
The November 30th ceremony is under the sponsorship of the Huntsville-based Henderson Yoakum Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas. The chapter is proud of Yoakum’s promotion of the role of the Texas Republic as foundational to birthing the term “Manifest Destiny” in 1845. This most appropriate term describes the high moral principles marking the founding and westward expansion of the American Dream.
As a state senator in Tennessee during 1839-1841 and later Yoakum used his considerable influence courtesy of years of inclusion in Jackson-Polk expansionist circles to promote the annexation of Texas into the Union. A direct link to the Texas Revolution of 1836 came as a young officer under US General Edmund P. Gaines stationed near the Sabine River. Here, US military action featured monitoring of Indian Movements in link with Mexican forces at war with Sam Houston and the Texans.
Yoakum’s role in Indian warfare both predated and came after his sojourn near the Sabine. He also saw action in 1832 during the Black Hawk War as well as serving in the Cherokee encounter of 1838. In these endeavors his skills as a West Point graduate served him well.
Henderson Yoakum’s achievements, however, stretched beyond military exploits and state senator. He also served as Mayor of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It was later, in 1845 that he made Huntsville, Texas his home. There his prowess as an attorney served him well, even to a role as professor of the subject at Austin College, an educational institution in which he played a key role in establishing.
Yoakum excelled in multiple forums, including a stint as a board member for the Texas State Prison. He is best remembered in Texas, however, for his close friendship with Sam Houston, stemming from their mutual affinity to Andrew Jackson, the grand nationalist. The Sam Houston connection served Henderson well as Houston provided him priceless content for his classic Two Volume Work on Texas History from 1685 to 1846.This was the first book length history of Texas. Significantly, one of Sam Houston’s last requests was to be buried near his friend Yoakum.
Henderson King Yoakum, father of nine, author, military officer and statesman. We of the Henderson Yoakum Chapter of the SRT are proud as we look forward to honoring him on November 30th. The ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Walker Center in Sam Houston Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.