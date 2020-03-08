Spring update

Spring is just around the corner and we are all looking forward to the warmer weather and the flowers in bloom. Our bluebonnets should be blooming soon and our grass cutting crews are gearing up for the cutting season. Your city council and city staff are working hard to follow through with our strategic plan and completion of the bond projects.
Council received an update from our engineers on the largest bond proposal (water and wastewater) and we are expecting completion in earlier summer and are still running under budget. The new police and fire stations are well underway, and we are looking forward to the completion of this bond piece in approximately one year. If all goes as anticipated, we will once again deliver this project under budget.
The preliminary architectural stage is proceeding with the new service center and city hall renovations but there is not much to report at this time. Please know that your elected officials are closely monitoring the bond projects along with our staff to ensure that a quality product is delivered on time and under budget.
Huntsville has been busy this month with the Sam Houston birthday celebrations and the baptizing of new Texans. If you have never witnessed these events, please place them on your calendar for March 2nd next year. Consider taking advantage of the quality of entertainment being brought to the Old Town Theater in beautiful downtown Huntsville. I have personally attended some of these events and they were outstanding. Election primaries have come and gone, and I hope everyone exercised their right to vote.
Let’s all offer our congratulations to the Alpha Omega basketball team for their great season and capping it off with a state title. Way to go Alpha Omega!!! Another great note is the effort underway to bring the Presidential Heads to Huntsville Texas in a park-like setting near the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum. If you would like to participate in donating, I believe there are a few heads still needing sponsorship. Please contact the museum if you are interested. Plans are underway to look at ways we can expand our airport and attract larger air traffic. Stay tuned to developments in this regard. Interstate 45 construction continues to move ahead and hopefully, we will all see this completed.
In closing, your city continues to progress with multiple construction projects, and we are thankful for all the activity and expansion of our tax base. Our new councilmembers are settling in and we are grateful to have their participation. Tell someone you love them and let's all continue to be grateful for "Home Sweet Huntsville."
