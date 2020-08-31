Speaker Pelosi, stop sabotaging our economy.

My heart is with all those affected by Hurricane Laura, and I am praying for your continued resilience and swift recovery. Here in the Eighth Congressional District, we were lucky to be spared the worst of the storm, and I want to thank all of our first responders and local leaders for their hard work and tireless outreach in the days leading up to this storm. It is because of your leadership that our communities were safe and informed!
Last weekend, Speaker Pelosi called an emergency session of Congress. This session was not called to vote on meaningful relief legislation, or to discuss ways to support unemployed Americans, or to help struggling small business that are on the brink of collapse. Nor was it to increase funding for schools or Coronavirus testing. Instead, Speaker Pelosi called an emergency session of Congress to vote on a politically motivated, manufactured Post Office crisis.
Experts have repeatedly debunked this postal conspiracy, calling it ‘embarrassing’ and a ‘lunacy’. The truth is, the USPS is financially solvent through August 2021. They have $14 billion in cash on hand, with an additional $10 billion in loans available through the CARES Act – signed into law by President Trump – if needed. Democrats have fueled conspiracy theories about mailboxes being moved en masse – but according to the USPS Inspector General, the Obama-Biden administration removed roughly 14,000 mailboxes between 2011 and 2016.
Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are manipulating information in order to push a conspiracy theory. Despite claims from the left that the election is in jeopardy from the Postal Service, the USPS is fully capable of processing and delivering absentee and mail-in ballots. To put things in perspective, the USPS currently processes 475 million pieces of mail a day. If all Americans voted by mail, that would be 330 million ballots over the course of the election – only 75% of what the USPS delivers in a single day.
The facts are obvious. Speaker Pelosi, stop sabotaging our economy by refusing to negotiate with Republicans, and work with us to deliver real help for real people now.
The Justice Department took the right step last week by requesting information and data from multiple Democrat governors who issued “must admit” COVID-19 orders in nursing homes. These orders, which forced nursing homes to admit patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus, directly resulted of the deaths of tens of thousands of nursing home residents in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The families of the deceased residents deserve answers, and these Governors should be held accountable for their dangerous actions.
The 2020 Census is currently underway! Once every decade, the federal government conducts a census of the entire population to count everyone in the United States and record basic information about them. This year, for the first time ever, the U.S. Census Bureau will accept responses by mail, online or by phone. Be counted and ensure your response is recorded by the deadline on September 30. For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
Kevin Brady is a U.S. Congressman, representing Texas' 8th Congressional District.
