Sufferers of mental illness too often live in silence. Quieted by the unwarranted stigma of brain disease that ravages lives and families if ignored. Each of us have personally experienced, or know of someone who is or has been afflicted by, such illness that subtly pervades our communities and at its very worst, can lead to self-inflicted death.
Victims may be predisposed due to family history, battle with post-partum or post-traumatic stress, struggle with financial hardship or isolation, a comorbidity of substance use or be swallowed by domestic violence in the “safety” of their own home or relationship. Whatever the cause, our humanity demands we start listening, engaging and striving for solutions.
In Texas, approximately every two hours a person dies by suicide and since 2000, our state has experienced an overall increase of 36%. While suicide rates are historically higher in males (3 to 4 times more likely) in the United States, Texas has seen an uptick of 50% among the female population. In non-metro areas of the state like Huntsville, not only are rates 30-45 percent higher than the state’s metro area but they are increasing faster too. In fact, Walker County’s rate of suicide is higher than the state average. Equally worrisome, intentional self-harm is the second leading cause of death in Texans age 15-34, only preceded by accidents. Imagine if we did for mental health what we did with the “Buckle Up” seatbelt campaign to shine light on a pervasive issue in order to diminish fatalities.
Change happens from the ground up, and the Huntsville-Walker County community must admit we have a crisis that can no longer be ignored. Let’s begin the tireless but rewarding work needed to thwart our own troubling pattern that has stolen the lives of many loved ones. Pick up the phone and call that family member or friend to really “check in'', or make a habit of chatting with a neighbor or stopping a familiar face in the grocery store.
Maybe it is asking a local faith-based or nonprofit organization how they can contribute to raising awareness from the pulpit or provide refuge by establishing community wellness groups. Perhaps it is patients talking with their physician and asking how their practice is, or could, use proven early identification measures to address mental health issues early. This also requires us as individuals to be present and recognize “red flags”, not be dismissive to episodes of behavior that demand our attention. In parallel, locally elected mayors, councilmembers, county, school district, and university officials must also decide: Enough. What if we all rowed in one direction on an apolitical issue that infiltrates persons of every zip code, income, race and religion?
Since our graduation over twenty years ago, our Class has painfully watched far too many peers from Huntsville High School make this fatal decision – overwhelmed with such hopelessness and no seeming escape - making death appear to be the only option. We refuse to remain silent while continuing to read their obituaries. Whether near or far from our roots, we are united in asking our hometown to help us raise awareness and highlight resources across our beloved community. Let us empower ourselves and others to not fear but speak up about these realities and reach out for help. Let our community become an open forum for meaningful, honest dialogue and real solutions to combat the stigma of mental illness and needless death in order to preserve life. We are starting here and hope you will join us.
