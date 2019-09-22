Something special in September

Instead of a penny for your thoughts, how does $100 sound? Even though I do not have the money, inflation has caused me to value more, your time and energy invested in reading and analyzing my articles, whether you agree with them or not. Thank you for being my special September partner.
The ninth month of the year delivers spicy hot, sizzling, sparkling and eventful record-breaking days of 100 degrees and greater temperatures, that many have cherished, but yet, anxious to see those days vanish. I believe you would agree with me. There are some exciting and family oriented events that take place this month. For starters, schools are in full swing and parents are quite excited about a new school year, and new opportunities and challenges for learning and volunteering. High school, college and professional football are on the calendars, and the gridiron boys are ready for combat from every corner of the hemisphere. Many family T.V. remotes will bolt down in front of the television to avoid missing favorite and highly anticipated action on the screen. Grandparents Day invited gloating papas and nanas to visit schools and have lunch with their little darlings. I have not had a chance to do that as of yet, but I am waiting my turn to set it off with hugs and smooches.
From a historical point, Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23, which recognizes The Constitution of the United States of America as the supreme law of the land. Also, the U.S. Post Office opened in September 1789. The first day of Fall is right around the corner, and some people think Washington, DC. in the fall of the year, is the best place of all. The National Mall is in full autumn splendor with cherry blossoms in bloom and vibrant colorful foliage blanketing everything in sight from the Mall to neighborhoods. In my yard, the leaves are transforming to yellow and brown hues, then fall, waiting to be touched, raked and bagged.
How many of you saw the colorful rainbow canvas in the sky last week in Huntsville? It was truly an astonishing sight to behold. There were many Facebook posts and remarks made about this spectacular, artistic design in the sky. There is something always special about seeing a rainbow, regardless of the frequency of the occurrence, your mood, mode of transportation, or geographic location. I stand in awe and marvel at the handiwork of our Creator. What a mighty and majestic God we serve!
There is always something going on in H-town if you stay connected and pay attention. I was invited to attend a special community clergy training organized by Liesa Hackett, a veteran and volunteer advocate for our local veterans, focusing on military culture and the wounds of war. The workshop was facilitated by Chaplain Malcolm Barrington from the Department of Veteran Affairs of Houston, Texas. A few of the training objectives were designed to increase understanding of the potential needs of assistance among veterans returning from war and the challenges they face of re-integration into family and community after war. The knowledge and comprehension I acquired to better serve veterans was profoundly impactful and useful. Thank you, Liesa Hackett, for answering the call to serve and having a tender heart for our warriors. In addition, Liesa hosts a free Veterans Breakfast the 1st Saturday of each month at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum from 9:00 am-11:00am. This breakfast is open to all veterans, regardless of age, gender, or length of military experience. Come out and enjoy fellow veterans and learn of different benefits and resources available.
To all the September Libras, happy birthday to you! With a relaxed attitude, let your special day be filled with love, lots of laughter, and good living. And to Kindall, my first born, who will celebrate her birthday so far away from home with her sister expats. May the velocity of my love and package reach you on your birthday?
Chris Tyson is a transitional, retired public school educator of 32 years. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
