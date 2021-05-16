Some things that ought not be

In an increasingly out-of-control world, we seem confronted almost daily with events, words, and actions which defy logic, things which simply ought not to be. Admittedly, there is no longer clear consensus on what these things are, but among those of us who saw the world change in the turbulent 60s of the last century, there are some things which just don’t belong in this century. What are they, you may ask?
Let’s start with an easy one. In 1969 this country put men on the moon, several times. Those men are mostly gone now, and Democratic and Republican leadership alike have chosen not to return to the lunar orb. If we ever do, we may find another flag, one bearing the letters CCCP. It ought not to be.
A thornier one. Post-trial public juror interviews. Attorneys have long been able to poll individual jurors following a case as to how they voted. No harm, no foul. Judges can interview jurors when necessary. Juror misconduct can be investigated within the justice system.
But for a juror to give a public interview, as happened recently in a national case, there is simply no compelling reason for that to happen. The public has no need and perhaps no right to know what goes on in the privacy of the jury room. It can only lead to a lessening of trust in the jury system. Like watching sausage being made, it’s not going to be pretty. Let’s cut it out, and proscribe jurors on parade.
Next on the list is censorship of elected officials. Not by the government, which the Bill of Rights constrains. No, the latest threat to free speech is from the corporate world – social media platforms. Self-appointed arbiters of what is true and appropriate discourse and what is not. Case in point is no less than the former President of the United States, banned from Twitter and Facebook for his incendiary statements. This is when American social media CEOs begin to look like Russian oligarchs, doing as they choose without fear. The President, like him or not, is accountable to the voters, not to some smug social media oversight board with an exaggerated sense of self-importance. Be it of left or right origin, private censorship of public officials shouldn’t be.
How about gerrymandering by the majority party winning the election? Redrawing districts to perpetuate or regain electoral advantage. Isn’t this the voter suppression or vote negation everyone should be protesting? Instead, we blithely repeat the same outdated process of partisan map-cutting invented in this country’s infancy, with the same predictable result.
How about putting people in a room with only the barest information available and have them devise districts whose shapes resemble Texas counties in the Panhandle, and expand or contract them as population ebbs and flows? OK, it’s not that simple, but with cyclical gerrymandering, isn’t this a clear case of doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, i.e., insanity? Somebody have the guts to stop it.
Here’s a novel idea: make the federal government honor contracts it makes with private companies, even after elections. Why can the President, any president, nullify arbitrarily by executive order good faith contracts for public works duly executed by our government with companies that have in turn hired workers and purchased materials for ostensibly long-term projects, such as border walls and pipelines?
Why should someone doing business with the feds have to risk financial loss over regime change? Or why should the federal government throw money away paying for cancelled services? It shouldn’t be. Drivers seeking scarce gas along the East Coast this week might even agree that we could use another pipeline.
Guns. In Texas we have a fairly workable handgun carry licensing system. There’s a background check, rudimentary training, and one can provide proof to an officer of the law of state approval to legally possess a handgun. Hundreds of thousands of people in the Lone Star State have navigated this process, including this writer. This particular system is not broken; it actually works fairly well.
Now the legislature in its infinite wisdom passes a bill, without law enforcement support, to junk that system and encourage every Tom, Dick, and Harriet to carry whatever they like, whenever they like, everywhere they like other than posted exceptions. Was this some kind of in-your-face gesture to Progressives? Was there a compelling reason to sanction everyone over 21 handling guns without training? Shame on Texas legislators for fixing what wasn’t broken. This ought not be.
Then there are the perennial dilemmas that reasonable people are incapable of resolving. Take the 20-year war: Afghanistan. The current president actually agrees with the previous president that the U.S. needs out of Afghanistan after this long misadventure.
Only the current president moves the date forward four months so that the last GI can predictably depart the unfortunate country on the anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center towers. And the current president doesn’t seem to understand that 9-11 is a date observed by us, but celebrated by the Taliban, Isis, Al Qaeda, and every American-hater in the world; the day bin Laden’s plan worked.
Someone should explain that this September 11th is not to be Victory over Terrorists in Afghanistan day, but an admission that 20 years is long enough to fix a broken country. That our president doesn’t grasp this is truly concerning. And they are still repressing women in that merciless country and indiscriminately killing civilians, including children, with regularity.
And so it goes. Some things don’t deserve to see the light of another day – and yet somehow they do. Are we powerless to change the way we do business? Elvis sang “some things are meant to be.” I say some things are, but ought not to be.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.