When viewed through the time line of history our nation has been considered unique, unusual and a destination for the “huddled masses yearning to be free”, but now more and more people are beginning to wonder if we are losing some of the values that made us special. We were at one time a nation with a collective “fire in the belly”, a figure of speech that has nothing to do with stomach ulcers but rather means a drive and desire to accomplish something specific. In the hearts and minds of America’s immigrants it was an obsession to find a place on the planet to own land, where labor made it possible to acquire money for support of families, opportunities for children to learn and be secure, a place that allowed religion of choice and all of the above wrapped in a bubble of freedom which included the blessing of a nation of laws.
At this point in time there are indications that the traditional “fire in the belly” seems to have been extinguished or at least has sustained a dampening. Why does this seem true? Let me count the ways.
A discussion with any skilled craftsman who has built and owns a business will enlighten you. Ask an upholsterer why there may be a wait of 6 months for a sofa to be re-upholstered and his explanation is that he cannot find workmen willing to take the time to learn the skill required to do the job. The skilled cabinet maker will tell you the same tale as will the auto repair shop owner or the furnace repair service owner. When asked why the part for the furnace or the car has been on order for five months, the story is one of excuses and justifications.
Corporate America suffers from many forms of this malaise, as well. Leaders are put in place who never learned that leadership is getting work done through other people and that authority to lead is bestowed from above but the power to lead is granted from those who are lead. Are these verities of leadership no longer taught in the business schools of our colleges and universities?
To praise in public and counsel in private, to know your employees and give recognition for work well done … are these basics of leadership no longer taught? They should be for they are the nuts and bolts of mid-level leadership and to a certain extent upper level leadership as well.
There are outliers in our workforce who do not fit these descriptions but far too many do.
It is said we are in need of workers, that we are short of people to fill the number of jobs available, that people are unwilling to work and that too many are unemployed. Some of these facts are contradictory and seem logically impossible to exist at the same time.
I have observed companies dwindle and fail, I have seen hospitals go from state-of -the-art to mediocrity but saddest of all I have seen a nation’s youth seem without drive or purpose. I have observed church choirs made up only of older people. Don’t our young sing anymore?
I have visited organizations such as Rotary and Kiwanis and see very few twenty-somethings or thirty-somethings in the group. Does anyone know a young Mason? Civic organizations see the same thing. Where are the Millennials?
Our younger generations do not fill our churches in large numbers nor do they devote much time to reading newspapers or to vote on election day. The attendance at our local city concert season is made up of senior citizens. Our concerts are varied and display gifted performers from many genres within the entertainment field. Our young people show little interest.
This should concern everyone. It does me. These are the future leaders of our country and except for a few I do not see the eager, ambitious youthful members of our society caring about us as a culture and as a nation. Recently when a reporter set up a table at an Ivy League university during orientation and displayed a petition to do away with the First Amendment, there was no shortage of signatures among the incoming freshmen. And oddly one of the guarantees of the first amendment is the right to petition. (Along with freedom of religion, assemble, press and speech.)
Can we change this? Yes we could but not in the present climate of disenchantment, self- indulgent victimhood and lack of knowing who we are as a people and the special nature of a free nation of laws. We have our faults, as do all nations, but we have continued to address them and we continue to legislate corrections of the wrongs of the past. Pulling down statues and rewriting history won’t do it. Neither will demanding apologies for being right or being unwilling to accept an opinion different than the one a generation has embraced.
I think it is time to stand for what we know to be right for our families and our country, even if it means standing alone.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
