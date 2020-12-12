Social Justice Warriors

Under the pandemic-driven thrust of Black Lives Matter into the social milieu, the concept of social justice has “come of age” as a watchword of socio-political action. However, a coherent definition of the term is proving difficult, even among its most ardent defenders. What follows here is a tentative analysis of the concept in search of a definition.
Let’s begin with the concept of sovereignty. The authors of the US Declaration of Independence and Constitution linked sovereignty, ultimate power, to the transcendent God. This action linked the founders to classical reasoning as reflected in the Bible. The sequence centers on the Holy Spirit disseminating to the Christian Convert the wisdom with which to comprehend God’s standard of righteousness. The founders projected God’s standard of righteousness as the reference point from which to define the scope and mechanics of justice.
Over the years US Supreme Court Justices such as Oliver Wendell Holmes and Charles Evan Hughes set the stage to re-define justice with assumed human evolution the reference point. As Holmes said, evolution conditions change in norms and values in society; therefore, the role of the Supreme Court is to define justice in terms of this evolutionary process. Thus, have the dynamics of society, rather than of the Transcendent God, become the standard or reference point underpinning justice.
This progression is reflected in the changing definition of the themes of US democracy in political science textbooks, Until the late 20th century, textbooks generally listed the themes of our society as “individualism, equality and majority rule” Here analysis centered on the individual as a child of God, with equality measured in terms of the equality of all individuals in relation to God. The third theme, majority rule, centered on the concept of a rational majority, a majority reflecting a basic understanding and respect for our system.
In more recent years the textbook themes of the US socio-political system have centered on “sovereignty, equality and freedom.” Sovereignty traces to popular sovereignty as in the French Revolution while equality means finding one’s station within society. In a group process and independent of God, one is assumed to be free. Ironically, as George Orwell noted, left subject to the ever-changing norms of political correctness “freedom is slavery.”
Where does this leave us in terms of the search for a definition of social justice? For starters, it may simply be defined as “justice according to current norms of society.” Or the definition might hinge on equality which has a different meaning according to its premise. If premised on the Biblical standard centered on individual initiative it means “equality of opportunity”. The Bible teaches that should an able person not work, he should not eat. Hence the just role of government would lie in manipulating fiscal policy so as to generate opportunity, as in limited regulatory policy.
On the other hand, in the popular sovereignty context, the emphasis turns to “equality of outcome”. Here “Social Justice Warriors” are facilitators toward a socio-political environment featuring equal income, status and benefits with a minimal emphasis on personal initiative. In this context, social justice may be defined as the integration of a sameness in society generally, with a focus on diversity an ironic yet pivotal tool toward that end.
