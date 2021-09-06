Slip-ups are a part of the travel adventure

Unforeseen things happen when we travel creating frustration and stress that make us feel our trip was ruined as a result. But experience has taught me all those goofy things that pop up should be considered part of the vacation adventure. As an experienced traveler, I have faced some challenges including lost luggage that take will-power to avoid a total meltdown.
My employer had begun sending me on trips to recruit nurses for our hospital and I liked doing it. I particularly liked being sent to Dakota Wesleyan College in Mitchell, South Dakota because it gave me a chance of returning to where I grew up and to see family along the way. Joy cometh.
After arriving in Sioux Falls, SD, I discovered my recruiting supplies had arrived but not my bag containing clothes and other necessities. On inquiry I was told my luggage would be on the next plane and placed on the bus to Mitchell where I could pick it up. It was winter, the weather was cold and snowy with a blustery wind. After renting a car, I began the 72 mile drive to Mitchell, a town of 17,727 people. I was actually in high spirits, believing everything would work out as told to me.
The next morning, still in yesterday’s clothes, I stepped out into a temperature of 11 degrees and after loading my ”schtuff” on a luggage carrier and walking across campus to the Rollins Student Center I felt lucky to have survived the trek before freezing to death on the way. Response to my presentation was warm and friendly and there were about 20 other exhibitors present so competition was stiff.
My bag was to have been placed on the Jack Rabbit Bus Line in Sioux Falls and delivered to me by this time so I drove to the bus terminal to retrieve it. However the bus terminal does not stay open after the last bus passes through on Friday so I faced another day without my clothes. I had gone to Walmart and bought toiletry articles the previous night.
The prospect of having to wear my clothes for the third day was a real bummer. Meanwhile I had asked some of the students at the Student Center if they knew any way I might get into the bus terminal on Saturday morning, bus or no bus. A student told me the man who managed the terminal was a friend of her dad’s and she would see what she could do.
This kind man agreed to meet me at the bus station very early on Saturday. I collected my bag, thanked the man and was grateful for small towns where things like this can happen. Because of timing I stayed in my travel clothes for a third day, and after the recruiting event ended at 12:30, packed up and headed for Sioux Falls and a short visit with my family who lived an hour’s drive south of the airport.
After a short visit with family members, I drove back to Sioux Falls to catch my early morning flight to Harlingen the next day. As I left small dry snow flakes were coming down and a brisk wind made them fly horizontal to the earth. It was very cold with a wind chill factor of about 10 degrees below zero. I was uneasy about the weather having long ago lost any self-confidence I may have felt years ago about driving in sleet and snow. As a native of the Upper Midwest Plains I remembered how important it was to be prepared for the worst in bad weather. I did not have candles and matches in a coffee can, a shovel or a blanket and my coat was a raincoat which repels rain but not the cold.
I made it to the airport, returned the car and checked into the Bismarck motel. That provided another set of unbelievable circumstances but I coped. I had noticed my room heater was on high but my room was cold and I could see daylight around the exterior of the wall air conditioner which told me the room was not very well insulated from the outside. I was right. When I awoke early the next morning to catch my flight my exhaled breath was visible in the room and there were two little snowbanks on each side of the A/C unit where the snow blew in during the night. And I saw no evidence of it melting after landing in my room.
Interestingly, people who live in cold climates adapt to cold as we adapt to the heat in South Texas. My experiences on this trip were really enough to spoil the memory, but I kept assuring myself it was part of the adventure and indeed it was. Looking back I find it interesting enough to write about and is a memory that brings a smile. I also had the pleasure of successfully recruiting four nurses from Dakota Wesleyan College who joined our hospital staff here in Harlingen.
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
