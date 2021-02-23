One Sunday before the days of COVID-19, masking and distancing, I decided to sit in the back most pew of our church. Usually an up-front sitter, I wanted the experience of sitting in a back pew. And what an experience it was!
Once seated it was quite obvious my side of the church, from the mid-section to the back, was teeming with young couples with babies plus small, medium and large children. Our church members have always brought their children into the church sanctuary on Sunday where they are expected to sit quietly while their parents listen to the pastor’s message. Nothing like that happens. The back pews are a beehive of activity much of it having nothing to do with what is going on up front.
The babies are taking milk and juice from nippled bottles, the toddlers are snorfing Cheerios by the handful and washing it all down with something pink in a sippy cup which they regularly drop onto the floor or offer to someone sitting in the pew behind them. The medium sized ones are coloring the pages supplied for that purpose by kind members of the Ladies Aid. But they are also removing the paper wrap from the crayolas and tasting the peelings: some swallow, some get it to the edge of their tongue and wipe it on their mother’s blouse. While the congregation is standing, the older kids are swinging their feet and asking to go to the restroom about every 12 minutes. Some are busy creating their own territorial prerogative by pushing and stacking books Bibles, toys, bulletins, and diaper bags aside, usually directly under where their mother will sit when the pastor says, “You may be seated.”
The parents are busy managing all of this activity: giving permission to use the restroom, quietly hushing the louder sounds coming from the younger ones, offering a pacifier and retrieving it from under the pew when expelled like a rubber bullet. Parents stretch out their legs to make little play pens between them so the toddlers can go back and forth from mommy to daddy. Every now and then someone receives an accidental crack on the head with a plastic toy.
It was amazing that in spite of all the interruptions, the parents were still smiling at each other over something a child did or said. But there was another thing that happened. Only observation from a back pew could reveal how much time is spent urinating during church services. All ages were going up and down the aisles, I assume to the restroom. Back and forth they went. Young and old. Our parishioners must have bladders the size of an English walnut.
I marveled at the number of young parents who get up early enough on Sunday to feed and dress their children, get to church by 10:30 and sit with children who would rather be elsewhere. This, because of a commitment to worship on Sunday. How they would derive anything from the pastor’s message is a mystery to me. Then harking back to the days when my husband and I took three children to church, I recalled there were times the spiritual uplift from the sermons was minimal as could be true for these young parents.
Every minute of the service was a trip down memory lane. On departure, I shook the pastor’s hand and said, “Thank you for your interesting message”. What message? I didn’t get any message! I was watching the church-pew-dynamic of the young families who attended our church. I doubt they could comment on the message either. But they were in God’s house on Sunday when it would have been easier to stay home. Message or not, it shows an appreciation for tradition and setting family standards.
As fascinating as it was, I will not sit in the back pew again. It became obvious that a parishioner’s seating habits undergo a certain rite of progression toward the front pews that coincide with the aging process. If my health remains robust my slow progression forward will continue but I will always be aware that behind the quiet, restful lines of worshippers up front, the back pews envelope a veritable microcosm of activity.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nfladosd@gmail.com.
