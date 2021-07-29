America's greatest gymnast, an athlete of power and grace, said she was overwhelmed by the pressure of competition. Her mental health needed a break.
How many of us can relate?
How many of us saw the news and figured she was physically injured — a not-surprising outcome considering the sport's toll on the body. However, how many would have thought mental fatigue would contribute to her withdrawal?
Some cynics will cheer Biles's withdrawal, along with the failure of American athletes in Tokyo over political statements. Still, we should all be asking ourselves questions about our collective mental health. There is a substantial academic study and public policy research effort about the effect of mental health on Americans, and the findings are that we are all stressed.
Last year, the American Psychological Association commissioned a Harris Poll asking about stress during the coronavirus pandemic. The results found the pandemic stressed nearly 80% of adults, while another 60% said they were overwhelmed by stress.
"This survey confirms what many mental health experts have been saying since the start of the pandemic: Our mental health is suffering from the compounding stressors in our lives," said Arthur C. Evans Jr., Ph.D., APA's chief executive officer. "This compounding stress will have serious health and social consequences if we don't act now to reduce it. We're already seeing this with some of the youngest members of our nation, who just seven months into this crisis are beginning to show signs of serious mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety."
Imagine putting your nation's weight, your sport and your worldwide fans, and you see why Simone Biles withdrew. She's human. Even the greatest suffer from mental health breaks. Sure, they earn can millions, but that doesn't necessarily equate to success.
"Competitive athletes are mostly focused on their body and developing their skills during their season," said Karen Winston, clinical assistant professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine. "This continues even during their downtime with additional attention paid to their sleeping, hydrating and nutrition. At the same time, it's also very important to have some balance."
The folks at Baylor College of Medicine immediately jumped on Biles's story as a broader effort about mental health in sports — something that trickles down to youth sports. Winston said unrealistic expectations, along with the stresses of the pandemic, are potential issues that could result in mental fatigue.
"Under normal circumstances, it's important for some athletes to know where their loved ones are sitting in the crowd and to be able to meet their eyes. It's a touchstone," Winston said. "Most athletes have developed techniques to stay mentally tough and focused, and without in-person support, it can be a challenge for some. It can really create a feeling of loneliness."
Even the most successful person can feel isolation and loneliness. Perhaps, Simone Biles's story can be something that reminds us that no one is superhuman. Some can manage stress or pain better than others, but all of us need the allowance to acknowledge our limits without judgment.
We will never forget Biles's power and grace in gymnastics, but more importantly, we need to remember her courage to say that she needed a break.
