Signs of progress rising in Huntsville

Across the nation unrest and violence beg for our attention. The COVID crisis daily demands our attention. It is also the political season and barbs are exchanged daily in the national public forum. Yet if we look around, we will see tangible evidence of our successful bond election of a few years ago taking shape in our city. It’s an opportunity to express pride in our city and its government, symbolized by a new firehouse, police headquarters, and an attractively revitalized city hall.
Throughout history, civilizations have been memorialized by their public buildings. Great buildings were built to last. Barring a natural disaster of epic proportions, the Texas Capitol, the U.S. Capitol building, and the Library of Congress will all survive through the next century, granite monuments to great causes.
One evaluates the importance a structure had for its builders by its architecture, size, material, and construction. Great cathedrals, for example, were not casual projects but encompassed multiple generations. Given the comparatively primitive methods of engineering and fabrication, as well as the expense involved, it is even more astounding that such buildings would be built.
Early in the twentieth century Western culture became more pragmatic in the design and construction of most public buildings. Structures were built to last decades, not centuries. Form following function, and all that. Anything appearing extravagant or resembling the Gilded Age of the nineteenth century was shunned. While buildings were more efficiently built in a shorter time, fewer could be considered magnificent. The public coffers would not allow it.
Nevertheless Huntsville, like most cities its size, is more than content to have two new and one updated edifices in progress. The police and fire stations are well overdue. City Hall will double its space after 44 years. It’s time citizens and public servants alike got to take pride in their new homes for these important public services. There’s a new city service center in the offing as well.
Thus far, it appears that the taxpayers are being well-served. In bond issues like this, there are always naysayers who claim to be protectors of the public treasury and who prefer the city do business in a shanty. These same citizens would not want to do without their own comfortable accommodations at home or work, given the choice. HISD knows how difficult it is to get a bond issue passed. Fortunately, this one did.
Huntsville has come a long way since this writer arrived in town in 1979. SHSU has grown, along with the city around it. Still, with our growth, we are fortunate not to be living in a Houston, or even a Conroe. That day may come for a future generation, but right now we are free to enjoy a small town with the steadily increasing benefits of a larger metropolis. We are no longer regarded as just a prison town, though TDCJ still constitutes a major employer in Walker County.
We have a diverse city council composed of reasonable and concerned leaders. We have an enthusiastic mayor who while fighting through a battle with cancer refused to stop executing the work of the City of Huntsville. We have a city manager who considers Huntsville home, not a way station.
We’ve come through the CoVid crisis better than some municipalities. Our forests are not on fire. Hurricanes rarely reach us. Sometimes it’s good to step back and realize how fortunate we are, especially in the midst of stressful times.
When we see a streetlight out or a stoplight flashing, we should remember that in some other countries there are no streetlights. When we drive over a pothole, we should remember that in many places, the streets are not paved. When we pay more for water than we would like, we should notice that some towns have run out of water. We should look at what we have, not what we do not have.
Let’s also endeavor to be appreciative of our local city government, the most responsive level of government. In a time when national politics constantly stresses us voters with continuous acrimony and character assassination, we in Huntsville have true public servants, both volunteer and employee.
Let’s celebrate with them as we give them (and ourselves) new buildings in which to transact the business of the citizenry. It’s something you only see in a democracy. Or more accurately, to paraphrase Ben Franklin, in a republic, if we can keep it. That begins here with us, in Huntsville, Texas.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
