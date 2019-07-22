Sibling rivalry - Part II

(Parts of this column are excerpted from my book, Retro Parenting.)
A fine line separates rivalry and competition within the family unit: the former considered a negative and the latter deemed a positive, most would admit. The definition of competition is the desire to be as good as or better than others of comparable nature. Dictionaries may equate rivalry with competition however under “Related Words”, fight, duel, clash antagonism, jealousy, strife and conflict are listed as synonymous with the word rivalry. Therein lies the difference between sibling rivalry and a healthy feeling of competitiveness within families.
I have encouraged competition within my family, I hope not to the extreme, but my slightly rowdy family loves to compete in everything. They are started out at about 5 playing simple board and card games with older sibs and it always surprises me how soon they hold their own at the board. Same with sport activities, older family members hold them up so they can volley the ball over the net, and they may be in the back end of the court but they are there and they are competing.
Children rarely exceed their parents’ expectations. What we as parents expect is usually what we get. And the day may come when the kid who came home all too frequently with “needs improvement” on his reports and found school boring will gladly fix the lawn mower, find the annoying rattle in the family car or set up the new computer system without difficulty. On the other hand, a brainy kid may not know the difference between a carburetor and a gas cap or have a clue as to where the fuse box is located in the home he has lived in for eighteen years. Both have skills and talents that should be appreciated by family members. Shame on Cain and Abel, they should have appreciated the differences in each other.
A parent will find the most difficult thing to determine is who is guilty in a fuss fight with two kids squalling and both claiming severe mistreatment from the other. Upon arrival at the scene, unless gifted with psychic powers, it is impossible to establish who started it, who did the most damage or who deserves punishment for the red scratch on Johnny’s cheek. It is best to stay calm, keep testimony to a minimum and isolate (punish) both children equally. Isolating them from each other for an extended period will make them realize that playing alone is not as much fun.
When the squabblers are relatively close in age and the desire to hurt each other does not happen on a regular basis, isolation may be a great solution. However, if one child is seven and the other is two and the two year old has a puncture wound, go figure.
Rivalry incidents provide excellent opportunities for a Teaching Moment. After cool down, talk to the combatants about how they felt after the fuss fight was over. Did they feel sorry? Would saying “I am sorry” make them feel better? Children can carry these childhood resolution skills into their adult relationships and marriages. Children who will express remorse to sibling or friend, become adults who can express regret or apologize to a spouse when circumstances warrant it. As parents be aware we are training up future husbands, wives, and future mothers and fathers.
Sibling rivalry happens. As parents we need to understand how damaging it may be to children and how devastating it can be to families when allowed to grow and become a part of adult behavior.
Personally, I considered it a great blessing to have siblings that appreciated, loved and respected each other throughout our lives. Bonds grew ever tighter as we grew into adulthood and senior citizen status. As the “last one standing” among my siblings, I can look back at our life-long relationships with a thankful, grateful heart. I would wish that for all families.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com . Please not new e- mail address.
