My recent move was an emotional, physical and challenging experience that gave me mental block, scrivener’s palsy and writer’s cramp all at the same time. When that happens I punt and go to what I have published previously to excerpt something for a column and my book, Retro Parenting, was a ready source for today’s column on sibling rivalry.
Sibling rivalry is not restricted to children. I personally know people on Social Security who are participants in sibling rivalry so it should be addressed at an early age in order for it not to be a problem in old age.
There is a way to avoid sibling rivalry. Have just one child. Otherwise, it is inevitable and goes back to the Biblical story of Cain and Abel. As you remember, that case really got out of hand!
The first indication of sibling rivalry may occur when a new baby arrives home from the hospital; the attention of parents is reduced by one-half because there is another person in the family, a tiny, noisy one! Jealous reactions to a new baby are normal. However, when siblings are included in the family’s plans and anticipations of the new arrival, it can aid acceptance of the little brother or sister. When the baby is brought home, give extra attention to other children in the family and include them in the happy event.
When we brought our new baby home from the hospital, our four-year old son said, “I don’t like this day.” With a little sadness in my heart, I shall always remember him saying that. Obviously, I should have made a greater effort to make him feel special on that day.
Children in the same family will differ in intelligence, physical appearance, dexterity, athleticism and many other ways and a special effort should be made to respect their differences and encourage acceptance of those differences by all members of the family.
“Fair and equal” among siblings is a utopian dream, but parents should make things as fair and equal as possible and/or sensible. Actually if things are fair, they may not be equal; if things are equal, they certainly may not be fair in the eyes of your children. Disturbing, but true.
Jealousy is the usual motivator in sibling rivalry. Competition for attention, love, appreciation, and all manner of physical and psychological benefits, real or imagined may become issues. Parents should try to keep the natural sense of rivalry down to a manageable level. Children are very sensitive to any indication of failure or not measuring up to a sibling. They are especially sensitive to comparison of actions or abilities verbalized by parents. In his zest for equality, Cain slew Abel, and we don’t want any “slewing” going on.
It is important to address rivalry among sibling at an early age. A first step would be to encourage taking joy in their sibling’s victories. Waiting until the child is ten to start doing this will not produce satisfactory results, if any at all. Encourage all family members to be proud of each other. Children may differ in countless ways: a little impending scientist and a little future athlete may be in the same family so parents should teach by example and help siblings appreciate each other’s unique abilities. Family pride is a very positive thing and a great motivator!
I knew a family whose son had neurological deficits that prevented him being able to ride a bicycle. However, he learned to ride a small motor bike and was the first one in the neighborhood to have one. He could not run and dribble a basketball but was a great shot on free throws. By encouraging the development of alternative skills, he earned his letters in high school basketball as a valued member of the team.
The “my-fair-share” game is a no-win situation. When dividing food, drink or toys, make it a family rule that he who divides gives another first choice. This rule is as golden as the original one.
Sibling rivalry is normal enough unless allowed to evolve into patterns of behavior that ultimately can destroy what should be meaningful life-long relationships between siblings.
