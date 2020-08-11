Should some words be lost?

There are some words that should be lost because they are unpleasant to the ears. The adverb is my least favorite part of speech. To name a few: almost, usually, actually, never, always and here are examples. The ones that have a “ly” hanging off the end are more acceptable. When editing for someone, I always ask,”Do you like adverbs?” If they say they do, I always suggest another editor.
There are some words that should just go away. One is the word, “got”. Ugly word. President Eisenhower was greatly admired by a large percentage of the world, and rightly so. However, I held two things against him and still do: President Eisenhower said “have got” quite often. “We have got to” this and “we have got to” that. I think it was because he grew up in the Midwest. Being from there myself, their speech habits are sprinkled with “got s” and “yet s”. I have tried to think of a single time it would be necessary to include the word, “got” in a sentence and I can’t think of one. Let’s lose it.
Secondly, During WW II, April of 1945, during their efforts to capture Berlin and end the war, the Allied Forces and the Russian Army met and linked up at the Elbe River. The German Army had asked the Allies to take Berlin and stated an intention to surrender to them but the offer was rejected and Eisenhower ordered all Allied Forces to stand down and proceed no further in order to allow the Russian Army to take the city. As an aficionado of WW II history I have read all the justifications for that order but still think it was a bad decision considering the consequences as they played out, historically. This had nothing to do with expendable words but I would bet the order to the troops included the word, got.
Take the work “quark”, I mean really take it! A quark is a type of elementary particle and a basic part of matter. Quarks combine to form particles called hadrons which morph into protons and neutron which all are a part of the atomic nuclei. All of that is magnificent in itself, but the quark part is the only word that underwhelms me. Ugly word, quark.
There are synonyms that one can substitute for some ugly words, but a quark is a quark and as far as is known there are no other names for one of those. In fact the word “ugly” is an ugly word, as is rot or smug.
Democratic is a great word, but I have an aversion for the word “democracy” when used to describe our form of government in the United States. We can be called democratic, but there are safeguards in our constitution that prevent us from becoming a democracy and guarantees ways for us to remain a constitutional republic, indeed a democratic one. We should know, understand and be thankful that we are not a democracy!!
Political leaders in positions of power who should know better often use the word to describe this nation’s aims and goals for other countries who suffer under the leadership of despots. Democracy can foster evil regimes since one man, one vote…or…majority rule is not necessarily a blessing, if the majority is a bunch of power hungry tyrants. So lose the word “democracy” when referring to this country.
A lover of words is known as a lexophile or philologist, not very handsome words, but better than logomaniac which is a word that can be found in the Oxford English Dictionary to describe people who love words. Egad! Maybe I should lighten up on the word thing. (I hate the word “pus” too. Sorry I cain’t hep it.)
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nfladfos@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.