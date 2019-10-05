September real estate in Huntsville

In the Huntsville, Texas area in September of 2018, 32 single-family homes sold for an average price of $190,211. While, in September of this year, 35 single-family homes sold for an average price of $206,066. That is an average price increase of almost eight percent in a single year.
In September of 2018, eleven country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $192,937. While in September of our current year, twelve country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $365,739. This is a substantial increase in price over the previous year.
What kind of assumptions can we make about this?
People with more money are choosing to come to Huntsville to invest in real estate. Although home prices have risen, land is what people are willing to pay more money for. One of the properties that sold in September of 2019 sold for over $1.6 million, and 2 other properties sold for over $600,000. This was unheard of one-year-ago when the two highest price country homes and acreages sold for about $500,000 with eight properties selling for $180,000 or less. In 2019, only five country homes and acreage properties sold for $180,000 or less, while six of them sold for $240,000 or more.
Although we are noticing that the Huntsville rental homes in bad condition are getting more difficult to rent in Huntsville, the nicer ones under $1,000 per month are still renting quickly. This is likely due to the multitude of brand new apartments that have become available over the last few months. There are a couple of large apartment complexes that have still not begun leasing their units. It will be interesting to see how the availability of these apartments affects the rentals of individual homes in Huntsville.
