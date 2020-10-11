September market update

Real estate has been going strong longer than usual this year, than in past years. People are still waiting in the wings to purchase homes in Huntsville. More homes sold in September of 2020 at higher prices than homes that sold in September of 2019.
The number of single-family homes that sold in the Huntsville area in September of 2019 was thirty-six at an average price of $208,425.00. Twelve country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $365,739.00.
The difference between this year and last year is the attractiveness of financing. With mortgage interest rates in the 2% range, people who have been waiting to purchase a home are taking the plunge at this opportune time. Huntsville is also becoming more attractive to home purchasers. People from other states and the Houston area find the small town community of Huntsville appealing. With more companies allowing employees to work from home, they are not limited to living in large cities. Therefore, Huntsville has become more desirable.
This September seventeen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $394,153.00. Thirty-seven single-family homes sold for an average price of $234,939.00. The average sales price of homes has increased dramatically. This is also attributed to lower interest rates, because lower rates allow for lower monthly payments. Home purchasers have the ability to purchase a higher priced home for a lower mortgage payment.
If you are considering purchasing a home, now is a great time to buy and you will likely be able to purchase a nicer home than previously because your dollar will stretch further.
