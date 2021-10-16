Seeking strong leadership in a changing world

Once upon a time, almost forty years ago, the President and the Speaker of the House socialized after work. That kind of simple act of professional friendship and respect among leaders has become rare. Its absence today points to changes in our world that combine to make governing more difficult and the governed less satisfied. What changed?
Moderation is less valued in our world today. Moderate candidates and centrist incumbents are scorned by radicals, who are vastly overrepresented in voice and influence. Moderates are no longer viewed as voices of caution and wisdom, but obstacles to be overcome in an effort to remake society or return it to what it once was. Moderates are chased into restrooms. Moderation is the father of compromise, but compromise is an orphan today.
Cleverness is too often confused with intelligence. More time is devoted to cute strategies than substance. Sound bites and one-liners draw undue applause. Commentators find it easy to employ wit and humor as they slice and dice elected officials, but they bear no actual responsibility for getting things done. The fast-walking, fast-talking personality draws a following more quickly than a deliberative thoughtful one.
In a complex world, intelligence is necessary to anticipate the law of unintended consequences. When you see a new president, of either party, signing executive directives one after the other immediately upon assuming office, you can bet that the law of unintended consequences has not been fully explored. When tariffs are levied, not just the target country may suffer. When the supply system is interrupted, by disease or by policy, container ships stack up off the coast of California. When immigration policy is relaxed rather than repaired, immigrants and citizens both suffer. We need smart people and voters smart enough to recognize smart people.
Does anyone believe that 21st century leaders truly understand and appreciate macro budgets constructed in the trillions of dollars? Can anyone envision a trillion of anything? Supposedly, one trillion in $100 dollar bills is 40,000,000 inches high. Who really knows? Politicians glibly talk of trillions of dollars, having no real concept of either the amount or its impact on people and businesses. They go through so much money, in fact, that it clogs up the delivery system, failing to reach those it is intended to help for months.
The problem with choosing the clever, witty, and entertaining (think late night talk show interviews) to govern is that it leads to management by crisis. This is not to be confused with crisis management. Management by crisis happens when the party in power is neither grounded in a firm philosophy, nor attached to guiding principles. It just bounces passively from one crisis to another.
Some things don’t change. Today’s congressional votes are usually party first and principle second. Nothing new, but it is certainly more obvious with the narrow margin of the majority party. Party loyalty is front and center over other considerations, such as fiscal restraint, the national interest, and even a thorough reading of the bill.
Politics has been defined as a struggle to gain and maintain power. Doesn’t it seem like elected officials spend more time acquiring and consolidating power than serious legislating? We see that right now with gerrymandering. Which takes us to Marx’s definition of politics. Marx said politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. That was Groucho Marx, by the way. He wasn’t that far off.
After 9/11, President Bush had a 90 percent approval rating, but it took a catastrophe. That kind of support may never recur. We live in a 50/50 world today, with disunity and division on every issue. In fact, a 51 percent approval rating is considered a positive thing in the current political climate. When’s the last time you heard the word “coalition” used with reference to support for an issue. Groups would rather go it alone and be martyred than reach out to others and risk “moderating” their stance.
The obvious problem globally with our disunity is that we face two monolithic opponents. Russia and China aren’t greatly concerned with opinion polls and coalitions. They operate under a different system with different rules. That’s not to say that autocracy and totalitarianism are preferable, it’s just that they are greatly advantaged in strategic moves because they do not depend on popular support to make key decisions.
It’s no compliment to say that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are well-suited to lead their countries, but they are, in a ruthless survival-of-the-fittest sense. They tower over their local opposition (what there is of it). Though they may lack traits we value, like compassion and honesty, they are single-minded and they’re tough opponents.
Who has the U.S. put up against these two lately? A leader who lacked any experience in governing and learned on the job, followed by a leader who in his prime was rejected as a presidential candidate and then elected at age 78; both men by a margin of a few percent. In less than a century we’ve gone from Reagan and Roosevelt to Trump and Biden.
In this complex ever-changing world, where is our A-Team?
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
