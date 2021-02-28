Scams erupt as Texans freeze

The old circus promoter P.T. Barnum was right. A sucker is always available to throw money at unsavory deals.
Investing in the defunct ostrich, emu or pet rock schemes cost investors plenty. But no fear, plenty of new opportunities to lose cash are in the wings.
The thrill of getting in “on the ground floor” entices lots of folks to throw good money after bad. Then when the scams are brought to light, everyone else but our own greed is blamed for the losses. Look before you leap—whether it’s a new crop—like hemp—or investing in a piece of land so remote and lifeless that it has little value. But that is the American way--win some and lose some.
Here at home the terrible bout of Arctic cold has cost us billions of dollars. Lots of crops and animals have been lost and prices for many fresh foods have soared. And we haven’t seen the last of the losses. Some East Texans got pine seedlings planted in recent weeks. Only time will tell if they survived. It may take several weeks to determine live or dead. And the toll on older trees may be huge. Many of our live oak and other trees planted years ago look like a flame thrower hit them. It may be months before their survival is known.
The political games continue in Washington D.C.—and in Texas. Our Texas legislators are “game on” with their name blame over the power crisis in mid-February. The problem is that those elected officials dropped the ball big time by turning over the electric grid to a bunch of high paid overseers—many of them don’t even live in our state. Now that these ERCOT directors have been caught with their pants down by unprecedented biting cold weather, our legislators disclaim any responsibility.
We need a change in direction by the energy companies—and get some folks hired to maintain some semblance of order. Meantime, junk the wind-producing turbines that created a void when they froze up and would not spin.
Our politicians keep casinos from operating in Texas—but get dollars galore from gambling operators in Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico. These legislators pocket those casino dollars from out of state and demand more. Their hypocritical reasoning is that “we are keeping casinos out of Texas!
—
Horace McQueen is a Texas resident. He can be reached at horace7338@live.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.