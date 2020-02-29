Sam Houston & the many sides of March 2nd

Few historical figures have been associated with a certain date as much as has Sam Houston. Let’s review a sampling of the events in Sam Houston’s life linked with March 2nd.
The genesis of these events is Sam Houston’s birthdate on March 2nd, 1793 in Rockbridge County, Virginia. His father was possessed of an exceptional library for his time and place. To this the alert Sam, fifth son of a large family, spent as much time as he could steal from physical labor.
Essentially due to the resultant local perception that he lazily avoided heavier work, as his family left for Tennessee in the Spring of 1807 a relative of his remarked that Sam would never amount to anything. However, amount he did. For instance, he served as both a US Congressman and Senator and was the only person to serve as governor of two states, Texas and Tennessee.
In Tennessee, March 2nd also loomed large in Sam Houston’s life. The context for this happenstance centered on the immediate aftermath of Mexico’s Independence from Spain which achieved finale fruition when Agustin Iturbide assumed office on September 28th, 1821. On the following March 2nd, 1822 the Texas Association received birth in Nashville, Tennessee. Houston was a part of this group of seventy men seeking to support colonization in Texas, then an endemic part of the newly independent Mexico.
Later, March 2nd 1836 marked the launching pad for Sam Houston to play the pivotal role in freeing Texas from that same Mexico. It was on that date that the Texas Declaration of Independence was declared at Washington-on-Brazos, a declaration forged largely at the hands of a member of the primary family behind the formation of the Texas Association at Nashville, George Childress. Childress was a member of the first family of Tennessee, the Robertson’s. The patriarch of the family, James Robertson, was known as the “Father” of Tennessee while another family member, Sterling Robertson, a member of the Texas Association, became leader of a Texas Colony covering the area of all or part of some 30 later counties.
Finally, March Second has become the major annual holiday of Texas, simultaneously celebrating Sam Houston’s birth and the Texas Declaration of Independence. Centered around these events, the weekend of February 29th and March 1st 2020 will feature a celebration at Washington-on-Brazos. It was during the constitutional convention there that Houston received appointment as commander of all Texas forces in the fight for Texas Independence. As every Texan knows, Sam Houston led the fight on the following April 21st which brought the dream of March 2nd into fruition with the victory over Santa Anna at the San Jacinto Battleground.
Other events in our area celebrating March 2nd include the annual celebration on March 2nd at Huntsville, Texas. This Tuesday. under the sponsorship of the Walker County Historical Commission et al, celebration will start at Sam Houston’s gravesite at 11:00 AM with the featured speaker, James Haley, noted for his expertise on Sam Houston. Then it’s to the Walker Center for lunch followed by celebration at the Sam Houston monument center off Hwy. 45 south. Additionally, on the following March 26th at the Sam Houston Museum’s Walker Center, straight from Fox TV’s “Fox and Friends”, at 2:00 PM Brian Kilmeade will review his new book, Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers.
March 2nd is indeed a pivotal date in Tennessee and Texas underpinned with the memory of Sam Houston.
—
Robin Montgomery is the former chairman and current member of the Walker County Historical Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.