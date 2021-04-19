Sam Houston and the legacy of San Jacinto

In the Battle of San Jacinto of April 21, 1836, a Sam Houston- led force of Texans defeated Santa Anna’s portion of the sizable Mexican Army occupying Texas. Issues before and after that battle prompted biting criticism as well as glorious praise of Sam Houston clear to the US Civil War.
Before the battle, confusion brought criticism as both Texan fighting forces and the Provisional Political Council were in a disoriented condition. While armies of Texas Volunteers were gaining seeming victories, Houston’s criticism of same led to the impeachment of his ally, Governor Henry Smith. So great was the problem that Houston sought and received a furlough to change his venue to preventing the Indians of East Texas from allying with the Mexicans.
In defense of Houston’s actions, there was little he could do with the volunteers, for his authority lay only with the regular army. However, once he finally received authority at the Washington on Brazos Constitutional Convention to head both regulars and volunteers, he faced the charge of cowardice. This was for not immediately attacking the forces of Santa Anna.
Yet Sam Houston prevailed, defeating Santa Anna’s much larger force at San Jacinto. Even then, negative charges circulated as, over much opposition, he saved the life of Santa Anna. His reasoning: to assure peace with the sizable remaining Mexican forces in Texas.
San Jacinto marked the path to Texas as an independent Republic, an era which lasted until 1845 when Texas received statehood in the United States. Accompanying the birth of statehood was the rise of the concept of “Manifest Destiny”. Texas, proclaimed John O’Sullivan, reflected the destiny of the US to extend its control to the Pacific Coast. However, blocking that path yet was Mexico, which had not recognized Texas’s independence.
Thus, was war enjoined between the US and Mexico between 1846-1848. As a result, Mexico lost not only Texas, but its holdings in the better part of the present southwestern United States. That US victory, however, fanned the flames of division in the US over the issue of slavery in its new territories. While papered over with elements of the Compromise of 1850 the issue soon resurfaced with the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 which allowed those two states free reign over the issue of slavery.
Here again, Sam Houston suffered for his insights, as he was one of only two southern senators to vote against the Act. Six years later, his vision proved true with Texas under pressure to join the Confederacy. Sam Houston, by then governor of Texas, refused. Consequently, hated by much of his constituency, Sam Houston resigned his governorship and returned to Huntsville, to die there in disgrace during the Civil War.
While reaching to the Civil War, the legacy of San Jacinto impacted profoundly the life of San Jacinto’s hero, Sam Houston. However, Houston’s foresight is recognized in the immortal words of Andrew Jackson: “The world will take care of Houston’s fame.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.