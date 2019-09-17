Salute to those who served

Bear with me as I build an intro to this piece. You had no idea from beginning to end. This should help and encourage you to read the whole thing. The very famous United States Marine Corps (USMC) hymn contain this line: “… you will find the streets well-guarded by United States Marines ...” The next words are based on fiction, biased, incomplete, factually lacking, and totally unsupported data; except for certain well-known facts.
Quite possibly our USCG had surveyed the coastline and determined where best the USN could land its transported US Army forces. At the time, limited air support was only available from a spyglass high on a mast at sea.
It remains my duty as a citizen to remind you, perhaps once again; stand up and salute those who served. My lonely desktop and any computer cloud cannot really list all those who have served their country, and indeed Texas. To silence any detractors that would possibly charge me with self-aggrandizement; I did serve (regular Army- no reserve) in the US Army as volunteer. However, most of my term was spent at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio. This hardly qualifies as hazardous duty so I consider myself as an ex-serviceman rather than a battle-scarred veteran. All ex-military are members of a large exclusive fraternity. This piece focuses on the military with minor diversions into the civilian population.
This service began when a pioneer on the frontier was expected to protect family, home, and property. This is in our Bill of Rights and remains inviolable. Present day efforts at reasonable regulations must remain intact. How to regulate the populace to protect itself from would-be terrorists and misfits remains a major problem/question. Guns and access are not the problem and regulations do not remove problems.
As happening oft times in usually reported and recorded history, the impact and role of women in the revolution and warfare is overlooked. Most likely, we have had nurses, home sentries, seamstresses, perhaps sharpshooters, and musicians that made quiet but quite lasting contributions to their immediate surroundings during a period of need. If not a solemn salute, how about a bow to show honor and deep respect?
Historically, I believe the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to be America’s oldest military organization. They are often referred to as “coasties” but they don’t coast. It was a USCG patrol on the east coast in WWII that captured potential Nazi saboteurs. An even tougher assignment we seldom hear about was the USCG mission for patrolling the rivers in Viet Nam in providing support of our ground troops. This was fresh water and the Navy only knows salt water. Even now, the Coast Guard is shifting resources to the Atlantic and Gulf coasts to assist in damage control from the hurricanes. My grandson, a USCG Petty Officer, has recently been shifted from Alaska to Florida to assist in these efforts. From the outside, it seems USCG has a most active role in drug wars in the Gulf of Mexico while suffering from equipment shortages and tired helicopters and vessels. It does appear the USCG suffers from a lack of public awareness of their mission and accomplishments.
Our armed forces, US Navy, Army, and Marine Corps, grew and evolved quite naturally before, during, and after our one Revolution. It was and is normal for citizens to hope and expect a navy will deliver and present a mobile bulwark that will prevent an enemy from taking undue measures.
And now, dear reader, take a look at self. First, the uniform. Well, the pants are a bit tight around the middle and drape too short over polished but un-shined low-quarters. Brass buckles need some Brasso while the lapel insignia needs deep cleaning and polishing. The metallic clang of bugles for reveille has been replaced by an electronic device that flashes and chimes. But the call to duty never disappears. Even so, the oh so many memories will never go away. The terrible breakfasts, surly PX clerks, warm beer, and so forth. Recall and remember; it ain’t all bad in the past.
As a cjtizen,this is meant to include all legal; immigrants. I feel I am require to remind you of my duty and yours to do everything possible to protect you and the things you hold valuable; your spouse, your delightful children, and those adorable grand-children. There was something of a folk song heards about “BIG BAD JOHN” who, without thought, sacrificed his life in an attempt to save his fellow workers. Wouldn’t it be so wonderful if some would and could include some one could say that about your contributions to our world.
I agree totally. There will be no monuments for me; probably not for you, either. However, some/many may remember your contribution to this world and be glad.
