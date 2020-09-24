RGB Supreme Court replacement hot political topic

The Nov. 3 election day is less than six weeks away, and the issues have increased.
The newest Hot Potato added to the political plate was the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Friday ((Sept. 18)) -- and choosing her replacement.
Texas politicians are involved – particularly Republican U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
Both sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee. It will interview the president's nominee, and decide whether to recommend her or him to be confirmed to replace Justice Ginsburg, the revered leader of the court's liberal wing,.
Then, it will go to the full Senate – where Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats – for final judgment.
For President Donald Trump, it is a welcome diversion from dealing with his erratic response to the coronavirus epidemic, which has now claimed more than 200,000 American lives.
Democratic senators point out that after conservative Justice Antonin Scalia's death in February of 2016, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, and the Senate Republicans, stalled Obama's nomination to fill the vacant seat.
They refused to consider Obama's nominee Merrick Garland, the respected moderate Chief Judge of the Washington D.C. federal Court of Appeals.
McConnell insisted that no Supreme Court vacancy should be considered in a presidential election year – even though the election was nine months distant.
Both Cornyn and Cruz backed McConnell's move.
“There should not be a hearing in the Judiciary Committee for anyone that the President nominates,” Cornyn said.
“There’s simply just too much at stake to leave the decision in the hands of a president who is headed out the door,” Cornyn said on the Senate floor in March 2016, toward the end of Obama’s second term.
In 2020, Cornyn, who is up for re-election to a fourth term this year, has not publicly taken a position. But he seemed to support moving things quickly when his Twitter account re-tweeted a statement from McConnell calling for a Senate vote before the election.
That drew a response from MJ Hegar, Cornyn's Democratic opponent this year, reminding of what he said in 2016.
"Now, John Cornyn is going back on all of it to fall in line with Mitch McConnell and bring Donald Trump’s (Supreme Court) nominee to a vote," she commented.
Ginsburg's death came 46 days before this year's election. The average time to fill vacancies is 69 days.
Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, posted a Twitter message, repeating Mr. McConnell’s own words from 2016:
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
In 2016, Cruz and Cornyn were no less definitive in saying they thought choosing new members of the Supreme Court in presidential election years was ill-advised.
“We believe that the American people need to decide who is going to make this appointment rather than a lame-duck president,” Cornyn said.
“There’s simply just too much at stake to leave the decision in the hands of a president who is headed out the door,” Cornyn said, in March of 2016.
He later added that this position was partly due to the fact Republicans had recently taken control of the chamber.
The Democratic Castro twins, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castroand former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary and former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro, reacted to Cornyn on Instagram Live.
“He blocked Merrick Garland along with Mitch McConnell. So the question is, look, are they going to adhere to the same rule this time? Are they going to be hypocrites? Are they going to be typical politicians?,” said Julián Castro.
As for Cruz, in a 2016 GOP presidential primary debate, he said that it had been 80 years since a Supreme Court justice was nominated and confirmed in an election year, as logic for his opposition to an Obama appointee.
"The American people made clear that they wanted a check on the Obama administration when they put Republicans in charge of the Senate in November 2014," he wrote in an op-ed piece later.
Cornyn is an established conservative, particularly on social issues like abortion.
Hegar is firmly in the abortion rights camp.
Political insiders say Cornyn is one of the few points of stability in the Texas Republican sphere. They say he learned from Cruz's near-loss in 2018 to take little for granted.
A Supreme Court fight could seem to help both Cornyn and Hegar. Cornyn may reinforce involvement from the anti-abortion community in Texas.
However, a late-breaking national Democratic effort to pick up as many Senate seats as possible could prove to be a fundraising boon for Hegar.
