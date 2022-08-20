It’s quite clear at this point that Marvel Studios is going to keep churning out stories in its vast cinematic universe for many years to come, and thankfully for all of us they’ve decided that doing that means they also have to at least attempt to adopt a “something for everyone” kind of approach. If you’re like me, you love diving headlong into the lore of this entire universe, and you’ll happily watch the same set of heroes fight versions of the same battle over and over again, but not everyone is like me. Some people want something a little more self-contained, or a little more character-focused, or even just a little more flexible in terms of the kind of superhero story it’s out to tell.
We got a dose of that earlier this year with the wonderful “Ms. Marvel,” and now we get yet another attempt to offer variety within the MCU in the form of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Based on the long-running superhero of the same name, and created by standout “Rick and Morty” writer Jessica Gao, the show is billed as Marvel’s first full-on half-hour sitcom, a lighthearted show that merges superheroism with the concerns of a legal comedy. It’s an ambitious blend, to be sure, and an earnest attempt to provide something different, even beyond the nods in the direction of sitcoms that “WandaVision” played with in the MCU last year.
Leading with a compelling star and a warm, inviting premise, “She-Hulk” nevertheless takes a little bit of time to find its footing beyond juggling many different Marvel elements. Once it lands in the right place, though, it becomes a charming new comedy that really does offer something different to a long-running franchise.
Tatiana Maslany is the title character, whose real name is Jennifer Walters, a talented and confident young lawyer who just happens to be related to the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), her superheroic cousin who still makes time to catch up with her now and then. During one such catch-up in the middle of a road trip, an accident leaves Jen’s blood accidentally mingling with that of her cousin, infusing her body with the same gamma radiation that turned him into a big green monster. Now, she has to deal with suddenly being a Hulk, while all she really wants is to be good at her job and maybe get a date now and then.
The opening episode of “She-Hulk” lays all of this out in a brisk 30 minutes that feels a bit overcrowded despite its pacing and the winning combination of Ruffalo and Maslany hashing out Jennifer’s new state of being. Yes, the origin story is important, and it’s also important to establish how Jen’s way of being a Hulk is different from that of her cousin, but it wasn’t surprising to learn that much of this episode was cobbled together from later parts of the season after shooting, in favor of giving us more of Jen’s backstory up front. It feels a bit disjointed, out of place, and even distracting when what we really want to see is Jennifer Walters figuring out how to be a superheroic lawyer.
Thankfully, even the clunkier parts of the first episode are watchable, and by the time the second episode rolls around, and Jen is actually grappling with the new balance in her life, things really pick up. The same brisk pacing is there, but the comedic tone actually seems to pick up even more steam, all while Gao and her writing team never lose sight of the meatier themes at play in the story. It’s a delicate balance, but once the show starts pulling it off, it never stops.
Maslany, of course, is a key to making all of this work. The Emmy winner of “Orphan Black” fame has always been a talented, chameleonic performer, and here she uses her skills to imbue Jen with real vulnerability and heart, even when she has to turn into a big, green CGI figure. It’s a truly impressive performance, and makes the whole show work.
Whether or not “She-Hulk” will continue to thrive beyond its initial round of episodes isn’t clear, but so far it seems that Marvel has achieved their goal of introducing sitcom fun to an ever-expanding big-and-small-screen slate. “She-Hulk” is a warm, comfortable, crowd-pleaser of a series, one that even newcomers to the Marvel machine might be able to get behind.
‘She-Hulk’ is now streaming on Disney+.
