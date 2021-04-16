Reverend Joseph Bays and the Spirit of the Texas Frontier

As expressed in the Texas Declaration of independence of March 2,1836, US citizens became pioneers to Mexico under a promise that they would be offered an experience reflective of their homeland. As such they sought schools and churches which taught the foundational values of their Christian roots in the United States. Even their exposure to the required Mexican style Catholicism was rare, however, as official priests seldom made an appearance in many Texas communities. Thus was the demand for Joseph Bays, an itinerate Baptist Minister, who clandestinely conducted many Protestant services in Colonial Texas in the face of numerous battles with Mexican authorities.
The first of Bays’ forays into Texas was at the abode of a man named Joseph Hines. There he conducted what was likely the first Protestant Service in Mexican Texas along with the first such baptism. For this, Mexican authorities bound him and escorted him toward San Antonio. Along the way, Bays’ guards left him unattended to drink from a stream. Taking the opportunity, though bound, Bays rendered them temporarily unconscious and drifting in the stream. Thus, did he make his way to the Louisiana Line.
Bay’s determination, both as a minister and fighter for his rights and country were honed at the feet of his mother. As a young lad, the family lived in Boonesborough, Kentucky, absorbing the legacy of Daniel Boone. With little opportunity for schooling, his mother taught her kids from the Bible, the only book available, Hence the Young Joseph Bays memorized major portions of scripture as reflected in his sermons and song presentations, which he presented largely from memory.
Likewise, his thought process and courage were Biblically defined, again largely through his mother’s influence. In Boonesborough, even as in Revolutionary Texas, women provided the sturdy backbone for the family. For example, it was customary for the horses and cattle to be drawn near the house at night, where many times, the woman of the house would sit on the front porch, the night through, with a gun in her lap. This while the husband was away or even if he needed special rest after a hard day.
Mrs. Sarah McIntire of our area would even on occasion sit on top of the house. Texas women expected their men to fight for their rights and culture, even as they, themselves. History records, for example, stories of women enjoining direct battle against enemy soldiers to protect families during the “Run-Away Scrape” as they sought the security of Louisiana during the height of the Texas Revolution.
Joseph Bay’s residence was in Louisiana, just off the Sabine, as American Colonization in Texas began. With others, his family was there temporarily anticipating Moses Austin to secure the leadership of a Texas Colony. It was Bays, himself, who attended Moses as he rested at the home of Hugh McGuffin on his return from gaining the rights to colonize. Unfortunately, against Bays’ advice, Moses left before he was well and soon succumbed to death, thus sparking the destiny of his son, Stephen F. Austin.
Joseph Bays, intrepid preacher, battler at San Jacinto and Indian negotiator for Sam Houston, mirrored the spirit that made Texas great, a spirit Texas is striving to maintain.
Robin Montgomery is a former president of the Walker County Historical Commission.
