Remembering the red funnies

American newspapers have been printing comic strips since about 1900 although so called picture strips have been around since prehistoric man drew pictures on cave walls and rocks, some of which can be viewed today. During the 19th century there were two kinds of picture messaging: moral and political. Not many laughs were achieved with them and their intended purpose was not to amuse, but to impart a lesson of sorts. When they began to be entertaining they were called Comic Strips long before the time when provincial areas of our country still referred to them as “The Funnies” or “The Red Funnies” which was what we called them when I was a child.
The Yellow Kid, The Katzenjammer Kids, Happy Hooligan, Gasoline Alley and Mutt and Jeff were some of the first comic strips to run on a daily basis. However the very earliest comic strip was The Yellow Kid by Richard Outcault which appeared in 1896 in Sunday editions only. Bud Fisher’s Mutt and Jeff was the first comic strip to appear in a newspaper on a daily basis. Most that followed began being printed in the early 20th century.
Many of the above mentioned early funnies ran for decades some for over 100 years. I remember The Katzenjammer Kids, Mutt and Jeff and Gasoline Alley which is still being printed.
Lest you apply more years to this writer than are due, please be advised I remember them only because they ran for a very long time, not that I was there when they began their phenomenal run. The people who read the old Funnies aged a bit faster than the characters in the comic strips. Skeezix in Gasoline Alley would be well past 80 years old this year but he still has his youthful shock of hair which has been his trademark for decades.
I no longer read the comics and don’t know why, I just don’t. But the puzzles, editorial and opinion pages are of great interest to me. Oh yes and the Letters to the Editor of which I have been known to write a few, which may surprise no one!
Let me pay tribute to the dedicated rural mail carriers who delivered the greatly anticipated Funny Papers and mail to people who lived on or near the rural mail routes. Because the Funnies were in color only in the weekend edition of a newspaper, we anticipated their arrival each week. Our mail box was ½ mile from our home and we seldom complained when asked to “go pick up the mail”. A letter cost .03 cents to send and in urban areas each household had mail delivery twice daily, morning and afternoon. Letters and the newspaper was delivered to families in rural areas but once a day by a legendary group of “mail carriers” many of whom became legends in their own time.
The motto of the U.S. Postal Service was “Neither rain, nor sleet nor dark of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” and it truly described the rural mail carriers of that day. These dedicated men personified their motto. Harold Peck was our mailman and delivering mail on a rural route in South Dakota required a special type of fearless, dedicated person. They had to travel dirt roads often mired in mud, in rain, blizzards and wintertime deep snow when roads were a challenge to anyone who needed to use them.
Mr. Peck drove a Model A Ford that was good in mud! When winter came and roads were not open to travel Mr. Peck was known to travel parts of his route on skis, bundling a neighbor’s mail occasionally and leaving it in the most accessible mailbox. Mailmen in that time were the kind of people that little boys wanted to grow up to be. And because they delivered the anxiously anticipated Funnies they became very special to the kids on their route.
As late as 1945 letters were still being sent for .03 cents and a postcard went for .01 cent when twice a day delivery in urban areas was mandated. All city postmen walked their routes. Today a letter costs .55 cents and a postcard costs .35 cents. That is unless you were one of those who bought large numbers of Forever stamps for .47 cents and still have a supply. (So it is easy to believe that the American dollar has lost 92% of its value since 1913. Right?)
Next week there will be more about The Funnies but it may be a bit easier to relate to some of them than it would be to The Yellow Kid or the Katzenjammer Kids who have disappeared into the mists of time. In the meantime, an oft-used expression of the long distant past comes to mind: Until next week, “I’ll see you in the Funny Papers!”
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
