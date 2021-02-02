Last week’s reference to the “The Red Funnies” caused most members of my family to ask the same question: “Why did you call them the Red Funnies?” I didn’t know, but after some serious thought I remembered the old comic strips contained a good deal of red ink, much more red ink than purple, blue or green. So that must be why. However we may have been the only family on the planet that called them that. Who knows? I picked up the comic section in today’s (Sunday) paper and the same is true to this day for they seemed to contain more red than any other color.
There are comic strips that have endured through the decades one of which is Dick Tracy, began in 1931 and authored by Chester Gould. Although under different authorship the comic strip still runs today. Dick Tracy still has his square nose and chin, he still solves crimes and Tess Trueheart, his girlfriend then his wife, for 45 years asked for and received a divorce in the 1990 s.
As a kid when I saw him talk into his wrist-watch and fly around in motorized vehicles, I thought, how crazy is that? Now I am talking into my wrist-watch just like Dick Tracy did, except mine is an Apple watch and is even grander than Dick’s: Mine will do an ECG and tell me how many steps I have taken in the past 24 hours.
B.O. Plenty and Gravel Gertie turned up as characters in the Dick Tracy comic strip and they were an un-pretty pair. They married on August 18, 1946 and my husband and I share their anniversary date. Sparkle Plenty was born nine months later and Attitude Plenty followed a while after. I don’t read the Funnies, but if I did I would read Dick Tracy.
Another long lasting comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, authored by Harold Gray made its newspaper debut in 1924 and was published until 2010, with intermittent adaptations as a successful radio program, stage play and a movie. The comic strip ended on a bad note with Orphan Annie kidnapped by The Butcher of the Balkans. In 2014 Dick Tracy took it on himself to rescue her and she now appears occasionally in the Dick Tracy comic strip and is still minus pupils in her eye balls.
Annie did a lot of merchandizing. Ovaltine a malt-flavored milk supplement sponsored her radio show and if purchased one could get a code ring and decode messages that came over the radio in the last moments of the broadcast. I drank my share of Ovaltine and decoded messages like most of the other kids I knew. Also included if you swallowed enough Ovaltine were membership in the LOA Society, membership badge pins, shake up mugs and a cipher disk.
The stage play, Annie, is widely presented in Junior and Senior High Schools throughout the country. So Annie with the blank eyes and the brave heart lives on.
Over time vintage comic strip characters have morphed into people who have modern-day concerns. Terry and The Pirates by Milton Caniff was popular from 1934 until 1946. Terry and a friend go to China where they interact with Chopstick Joe, Cue Ball and the Dragon Lady. Terry Lee joined the U.S. Army, became a pilot and after the war worked for the government doing good deeds as Colonel Lee in the USAF. The comic strip evolved into one called Steve Canyon, a pilot in WW II. In the time from 1946 to 1997, Steve reached the rank of Colonel before the comic was discontinued.
One of my favorites was Apple Mary (Mary Worth) authored by Martha Orr. Apple Mary sold apples on the street in her wheelchair, raised her grandson, Dennis and gave good advice to anyone who asked for it. She was old, wore a lap robe and had a grandmotherly air about her. I do not recall how it happened, but Apple Mary became The Friends of Mary Worth, she left her wheelchair behind, tossed her lap rob away and exhibited a slimmed down figure, a modern hair-do, proceeded to raise Dennis to adulthood and continued to give advice.
Others who have stood the test of time are Blondie and Gasoline Alley still in today’s Red Funnies. Some like Etta Kett, Alley Oop, Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon after many decades have faded away. But when they were big, they were really great. Their message to the generations who read them, if not written to provoke laughs, were drawn to inspire the young to be decent, truthful, ambitious and very pro law and order,.
So even though no one calls them the Red Funnies anymore, there are adults and children who still look forward to reading the comics in the daily papers. Fresher news may be available on television but there is only one place to find the comics and that happens to be the daily newspapers.
