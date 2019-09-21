Refresh Your Home for Spring Sale

Real Estate tends to slow down in Texas in the winter months, so this season of the year is an opportune time to make improvements to your home.
Here are some ideas to help you get your home ready to sell. Consider listing your home in January. This is when serious buyers start looking.
• Refinish your front door.Refresh your landscaping, remove vines growing on your house. Plant fresh seasonal flowers in your beds.
• Touch-up paint, repair screens, repair holes or cracks in walls. Pack items not being used daily, put in boxes and keep in the garage or rented storage facility. Donate other items you don’t intend to use again, declutter.
• Repair any damage from pets, scratched doorways, broken blinds, torn up carpet, etc. Create a cleanliness routine to minimize pet mess. Use a robotic vacuum daily to keep pet hair at a minimum.
If the home has multiple wall paint colors inside, choose a neutral color and have the entire interior painted, white is best because it can easily be painted over by future buyers.
If there is anything that needs to be fixed, have it repaired. You want everything in working order to sell your home for top dollar. Some items like ceiling fans or appliances cost more to fix than replace. Updating lighting fixtures and fans is an inexpensive way to make your home more appealing.
The majority of buyers are looking for a move-in ready home that does not require any work or money on their part.
