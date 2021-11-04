Redistricting watchdog challenges Texas congressional district re-draw

No surprise here. The Texas Legislature, dominated by Republicans, passed new maps for districts for seats in Congress, the Texas Senate and House of Representatives, and the state school board.
It’s not surprising that Republicans would do better than Democrats, because they significantly outnumber them.
But a group called the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) filed suit Oct. 25 in an Austin federal court, challenging the new congressional districts as racially discriminatory.
The NDRC was the brainchild of former Democratic President Barack Obama and his Attorney General Eric Holder. When they were leaving office after eight years in the White House, they were more than convinced that a large part of the gridlock in Congress was due to partisan gerrymandering.
Districts get drawn for congressional seats in states without independent redistricting commissions by the party in power. that result in districts so dominated by the extremes of either party that compromise is very elusive – as demonstrated in Washington today.
The NDRC lawsuit, on behalf of a Latino rights group and 13 Texas voters against Senate Bill 6, points out that the new districts strongly favor whites over people of color.
That is despite the fact that people of color – Hispanics, Blacks, Asia-Americans and others -- accounted for 95 percent of the 4 million people added to the Texas population over the past 10 years.
The growth made Texas the only state to gain two new congressional seats through reapportionment among the states following the decennial census, raising the Texas delegation from 36 to 38 members.
“Yet Senate Bill 6 appropriates those additional districts – and more – for white Texans,” the lawsuit pointed out. “Senate Bill 6 does so by packing and cracking communities of color along racial lines to ensure that those groups’ growing populations will not translate to increased political influence.”
Holder, chairman of the NDRC, charged that the new Texas congressional district map drawn by Republican lawmakers and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, violates the federal Voting Rights Act.
“We simply cannot allow Gov. Abbott to deny Texans a free and fair election through these undemocratic gerrymandered maps that fail spectacularly to represent the state’s growing communities of color,” Holder said.
The growth in minority people in Texas is not a fluke. In the decade from 2000 to 2010, the population also increased by 4 million, and 90 percent of them were people of color.
The state’s congressional delegation currently has 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Former Republican President Donald Trump won 22 of the current U.S. House districts in 2020, but he would have won 25 under the new maps.
Democratic President Joe Biden won 14 of the current U.S. House districts, but would have won 13 under the new maps. That means while Trump won 52.1% of the statewide vote, he would have won in more than 65% of the new congressional districts.
The new map adds the two additional congressional districts, but despite the huge growth dominated by people of color, the Republican mapmakers gave white voters effective control of districts in the Houston and Austin areas.
The mapmakers reduced Hispanic-majority districts from eight to seven, and Black-majority districts from one to zero. The number of white-majority districts would increase from the current 22 to 23.
The Republican lawmakers responsible for drawing those maps and those for the House, Senate and state school board – all of which were passed during the third special legislative session -- insisted they were drawn blind to race.
But all four maps already had been challenged in a separate federal lawsuit in El Paso on Oct. 18, by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF).
The NDRC lawsuit in Austin asks U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to throw out the new redistricting map, and order that a new one be drawn that:
— Draws two new majority Latino districts in South and West Texas;
— Improves Latino representation in Congressional District 23, which takes in much of the area from San Antonio along the Mexican border to El Paso;
— Draws a majority Latino, or Latino and Black, district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and another in the Houston area.
Also, Congressional District 35, which has considerable population in the Austin area, and stretches south 75 miles narrowly down Interstate Highway 35 to more population in San Antonio, shaped like a barbell, should be redrawn so Latino voters in Austin and San Antonio can have more clout in their own areas.
Now we may find out whether the 1965 Voting Rights Act has recovered some strength since the Supreme Court in 2013 gutted its requirement that areas with histories of discrimination have electoral changes pre-cleared by the Department of Justice or a three-judge federal court in Washington, D.C. before they can take effect.
Dave McNeely is a Texas political columnist. He can be reached via email at davemcneely111@gmail.com
