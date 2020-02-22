Real estate trends

The United States real estate market has been active for the past few years. It does not appear to be stopping in 2020.
Although home prices will continue to rise slightly in 2020 they aren’t expected to rise as much as previous years.
The average home price in the United States is over $300,000. Homebuyers are spending more money now than they ever have before.
To purchase a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage in Huntsville, expect to spend at least $180,000. There are a few homes priced below, but they typically do not have a garage and they sell quickly.
Buyers are having to compete for their homes. They need to be prepared with a pre-approval letter and ready to take action.
Affordable homes for purchase and for rent are becoming more difficult to find throughout the United States.
Mortgage interest rates are still low. This is still an opportune time to purchase a home. Lower mortgage rates means more money toward the purchase price of the home with a lower monthly payment.
Home buyers will continue to depend on the internet to find their next home. More and more buyers are finding their next home online and calling a Realtor to help them purchase it. Less and less buyers ask a Realtor to help them find their next home.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
