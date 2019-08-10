Real estate trends for older homebuyers

Huntsville is home to quite a few older residents who have chosen our easy going lifestyle after they retire from working in Houston among other places.
What I have noticed about our current older generation is that they are making big moves. Rather than past generations who have purchased a home and lived in it for 20 years, only to move out when their health declined. These movers and shakers are only taking yes for an answer. Yes to the lifestyle they desire.
I have spoken to and worked with many older couples who bought a home to retire only to discover that it no longer meets their needs. They are on the lookout for something more to their liking, something smaller or something with a better location.
Although, there are many who desire to be close to medical care, some just want to move from a 2-story to a single-story or sell their house to purchase a condo without lawn maintenance. Something I notice and try to warn against, are those older couples who want to purchase 10-acres and live out their days in peace and quiet.
Owning land is a big job. Unless you have someone reliable to care for your land, it ends up being a poor choice for many who choose to move back to town and enjoy a yard the size of a postage stamp.
Interestingly enough, the “Housing America’s Older Adults” report for 2018, created by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University states that “The shares of adults residing in the principal cities of 95 of the nation’s 100 largest metro areas declined.” It goes on to say, “the shares living in low-density metro tracts rose significantly.” This goes along with Huntsville’s increase in property sales. As people are aging, obtaining a better financial standing and preparing for retirement, they are choosing to move away from large metropolitan areas and reside in quiet suburban towns like Huntsville.
Certain neighborhoods like Brookview and Elkins Lake have consistent activity in home sales. As I spent time holding open houses in Elkins Lake, I found that many of the residents were not exactly satisfied with the home they already had and wanted a home on the golf course, the lake, more square footage or a myriad of other requests.
Other neighborhoods like Westridge and Hidden Valley Circle have very few comparables in home sales because residents do not want to move. They are committed and content.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
