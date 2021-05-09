The current real estate boom in Texas is different than the boom Texas experienced in 2008. While people are currently purchasing homes in Texas at a frenzied pace, the circumstances surrounding the purchases are very different.
The 2008 real estate boom across the nation had to do with people having the ability to get easy money. Mortgage lenders were loaning money to all types of people in all types of situations. There were zero down loans, stated income loans, under-qualified buyer loans and more.
Anyone who wanted a mortgage with a decent credit score could get one. A stated income loan didn’t even require proof of income from the borrower.
Since the real estate bust, the federal government placed many regulations on lenders which has forced them to be much more choosy with borrowers. Today’s borrowers must meet certain qualifications to be approved including: job history, income, credit score and more.
The other difference is that people are fleeing to Texas from all over the country. We have a booming economy, business friendly policies, an abundance of land and a freedom-loving entrepreneurial spirit.
Large corporations are moving their entire operation to Texas and individuals just want to be Texans. This boom is organic and based on desirability, not false finances. As Texas grows, the real estate market will continue to benefit.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abbey Realty.
