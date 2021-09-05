July and August were hot months in Huntsville real estate this year. Compared to last year, the numbers are interesting. In July of 2021, 44 single-family homes sold for an average price of $242,882. While 19 country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $351,434.
Compared to July of 2020 had more single family home sales with 52 single family homes sold for a slightly higher average price of $244,402. Only 13 country homes and acreages sold for a much lower average price of $213,259.
In August of 2021, 41 single family homes sold for an average price of $246,783. The average price increased over July 2021, with about the same number of homes selling.
Only 8 country homes and acreages sold for a much higher average price of $776,568 in August of 2021. A much lower number of country homes and acreages sold in August compared to July of 2021 for a much higher average price.
Single family homes in August 2020 sold for an average price of $260,547 with 45 properties being sold. The average price of single family homes in August of 2020 was higher than the average price of single family homes that sold in August 2021.
Country homes and acreages in August 2020 sold for an average price of $364,024. Fourteen properties sold similar to the 13 properties that sold in July of the same year, but for a much higher average price. August of 2020 showed a substantial increase in average price, but August of 2021 included sales of much higher priced properties.
In the past, higher priced properties were rare to sell in Huntsville, but more and more people with higher incomes are choosing to purchase real estate in the Huntsville area.
